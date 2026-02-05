Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh’s short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Academy Award winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are set to premiere their upcoming short film at the Berlin Film Festival.
Baker’s latest project, called Sandiwara, stars Yeoh and returns the director to his iPhone filmmaking roots. The short film was made in collaboration with the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and has been described as “an immersive celebration of independent cinema.” The premiere will take place on Feb. 13.
In addition to Sandiwara‘s world premiere screening, Baker will take part in a brief talk with Yeoh about the film. This talk will then be followed by a screening of the best picture Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Yeoh won her best actress Oscar.
Sandiwara is the first film from Self-Portrait’s Residency program, which launched in 2025. Yeoh stars as five different characters in the piece, which is set in a Malaysian night market.
Baker will also present Yeoh with the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at The Berlin Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Feb. 12. The director is known for his film Anora, forwhich he won Oscars for directing, writing, editing and best picture.
The Berlin Film Festival takes place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.
The first trailer has been released for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the Bride of Frankenstein, starring Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster.
Set in 1930s Chicago, we see Buckley as a murdered young woman who gets brought back to life to be a companion for Bale’s Frankenstein. But the Bride is not what anyone expected.
Together, the Bride and Frankenstein embark on a crime spree and spark a cultural movement.
“The dead have got something to say,” the Bride says in the trailer. “And I’m saying it.”
Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film, which also stars her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz.
Jake Gyllenhaal shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “I‘ve looked up to my sister my whole life. I admire her more than almost anyone in the world. Not only is she an extraordinary human being, she’s also an artistic North Star. This is her next film and I am beyond honored to be a part of it. It’s gonna blow your mind.”
Sam Raimi’s Send Help didn’t need any help at the box office this weekend. The film, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, earned $20 million in its opening to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.
Debuting at #2 was the sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, which brought in $17.8 million in its opening weekend. Melania, the documentary about first lady Melania Trump, brought in $7.04 million in its debut to nab the #3 spot. According to Variety, the Melania haul was well above pre-opening estimates of $3 million to $5 million.
One other new film debuted in the top five this weekend. The Jason Statham action thriller Shelter earned $5.5 million to land at #5.
The only non-debut landing in the top five was Disney’s animated Zootopia 2, which earned another $5.8 million to land at #4. It has now grossed over $408.9 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 1. Send Help — $20 million 2. Iron Lung — $17.8 million 3. Melania – $7.04 million 4. Zootopia 2— $5.8 million 5. Shelter – $5.505 million 6. Avatar: Fire and Ash— $5.5 million 7. Mercy — $4.73 million 8. The Housemaid— $3.5 million 9. Marty Supreme— $2.91 million 10. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $1.6 million
There is evidence of a crime at the home of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host SavannahGuthrie, according to authorities in Arizona.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed her home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.
“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.
Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.
She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.
“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, urging residents to check home security cameras.
The search and rescue effort for Nancy Guthrie, which was conducted late into Sunday night “to no avail,” has ended for the time being, Nanos said.
“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.
The FBI said it is assisting in the investigation.
There’s no indication at this time that the public is in danger, authorities said.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night by family members, Nanos said. Her children brought her home, where she lives alone, around 9:45 p.m. local time, according to Nanos. The following morning, her family got a call from their mother’s church saying she wasn’t there, he said.
“The family went to the house. I’m thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us,” he said.
Investigators found “circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature,” Sgt. David Stivers from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, said during the press briefing Monday, though he did not go into further detail.
Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cellphone.
It is unclear if this was targeted, Nanos said. When asked whether Savannah Guthrie has received any threats, the sheriff said his department has been in touch with her security team and is unaware of any such threats at the moment.
“We’re not going to dismiss any angles for sure, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that,” Nanos said.
An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie is missing and said the family is “working closely with local law enforcement.”
“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement read by Craig Melvin on the Today show on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”
“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.