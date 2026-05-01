Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special

Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special

Lisa Ann Walter in her new comedy special ‘Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.’ (Disney)

The trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s first comedy special has arrived.

Hulu has released the trailer for the Abbott Elementary actress and comedian’s debut comedy special, called Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.

Walter covers many topics during the new special, including feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing and navigating a backsliding America, all told from the “no-filter lens of a grown-a** woman who has been paying attention,” according to an official description.

The trailer for the special, which was filmed in Philadelphia, shows off several of Walter’s jokes.

“I had a young boyfriend for a while after the divorce,” Walter says. “I didn’t want to, but I was divorced in LA and that’s the law.”

This new comedy special was written, performed, executive produced and directed by Walter. Her Abbott Elementary costar Sheryl Lee Ralph serves as one of its executive producers.

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident arrives to Hulu on May 15.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026
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The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year’s previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

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10. Reminders of Him — $1 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere later in 2026, Disney+ has announced. This announcement comes the day that the season finale of the show’s second season debuted on the streaming service.

Disney released a video of stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

“First look. First dance. Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres THIS YEAR,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote on Wednesday.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on author Rick Riordan‘s novel The Titan’s Curse.

Along with Scobell and Jeffries, season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians starred Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

A star-studded group of guest stars also appeared in the season, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

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