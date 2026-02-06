From New Kids on the Block to Bad Bunny: A modern Super Bowl halftime history

New Kids On The Block perform prior to the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 (Gin Ellis/Getty Images)

When Bad Bunny takes the stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he’ll be the first solo artist to headline a mostly Spanish-language halftime show. He previously appeared as a guest when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the show in 2020.

Considering he’s one of the world’s biggest stars, it’s probably not a surprise that the Grammy album of the year winner was chosen to headline one of the world’s biggest stages. But the concept of current big-name pop, rock or country stars performing at halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block ﻿headlined. Before that, halftime entertainment typically consisted of marching bands, legacy performers such as Chubby Checker or G-rated vocal troupes like Up with People.

What seemingly solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. After ratings increased between halves during the game, stars and spectacles were the rule going forward.

The halftime show has been plagued by controversy in recent years, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.

Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. In 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the Black Panther political party. And in 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick

Bad Bunny’s announcement as the headliner also drew much backlash. As a result, a separate performance, billed as The All-American Halftime Show, has been counterprogrammed for Sunday on Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel.

Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:
1991 — New Kids on the Block
1992 — Gloria Estefan
1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children
1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett
1996 — Diana Ross
1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi
1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah
1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige
2002 — U2
2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy
2005 — Paul McCartney
2006 — The Rolling Stones
2007 — Prince
2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
2010 — The Who
2011 — Black Eyed Peas
2012 — Madonna
2013 — Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child, briefly)
2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers
2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2016 — Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2017 — Lady Gaga
2018 — Justin Timberlake
2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
2021 — The Weeknd
2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak
2023 — Rihanna
2024 — Usher
2025 — Kendrick Lamar
2026 — Bad Bunny

