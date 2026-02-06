From New Kids on the Block to Bad Bunny: A modern Super Bowl halftime history

New Kids On The Block perform prior to the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 (Gin Ellis/Getty Images)

When Bad Bunny takes the stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he’ll be the first solo artist to headline a mostly Spanish-language halftime show. He previously appeared as a guest when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the show in 2020.

Considering he’s one of the world’s biggest stars, it’s probably not a surprise that the Grammy album of the year winner was chosen to headline one of the world’s biggest stages. But the concept of current big-name pop, rock or country stars performing at halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block ﻿headlined. Before that, halftime entertainment typically consisted of marching bands, legacy performers such as Chubby Checker or G-rated vocal troupes like Up with People.

What seemingly solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. After ratings increased between halves during the game, stars and spectacles were the rule going forward.

The halftime show has been plagued by controversy in recent years, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.

Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. In 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the Black Panther political party. And in 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Bad Bunny’s announcement as the headliner also drew much backlash. As a result, a separate performance, billed as The All-American Halftime Show, has been counterprogrammed for Sunday on Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel.

Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:

1991 — New Kids on the Block

1992 — Gloria Estefan

1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children

1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd

1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett

1996 — Diana Ross

1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi

1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah

1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige

2002 — U2

2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy

2005 — Paul McCartney

2006 — The Rolling Stones

2007 — Prince

2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

2010 — The Who

2011 — Black Eyed Peas

2012 — Madonna

2013 — Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child, briefly)

2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2016 — Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2017 — Lady Gaga

2018 — Justin Timberlake

2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2021 — The Weeknd

2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak

2023 — Rihanna

2024 — Usher

2025 — Kendrick Lamar

2026 — Bad Bunny

