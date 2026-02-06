In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more

In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more

We now know when season 2 of Rivals is set to arrive on Hulu. The second season of the original comedy-drama series will debut its first three episodes on May 15. A teaser trailer for the new season also arrived, including stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner, and guest stars Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett

Dark Winds has been renewed for season 5 ahead of the upcoming season 4 premiere. The noir thriller show returns for its fourth season on Feb. 15. It was executive produced by the late Robert Redford, as well as George R.R. Martin. The fifth season begins filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and will debut in 2027 …

Blackpink‘s Lisa is gearing up for her next acting project. Deadline reports that she will star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix to be written by Set It Up‘s Katie Silberman. Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, where she met its executive producer David Bernad. She will once again collaborate with Bernad on this new project. While the film’s logline is under wraps, the premise was reportedly developed by Lisa and Bernad on The White Lotus set after they shared appreciation for the 1999 film Notting Hill

Sadie Sink has a ‘hot take’ about Eleven’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Sadie Sink has shared her take on what happens to Eleven in the series finale of Stranger Things.

The actress, who played Max Mayfield in the popular Netflix sci-fi series, was asked while guesting on The Tonight Show if she believes that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dies in the finale.

Eleven’s fate was purposely left ambiguous. She sacrifices herself as the Upside Down is blown up, but at the end of the episode, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) theorizes that she may still be alive.

“What do I think? I think she’s dead. I don’t know,” Sink said.

This caused the audience to groan in response. Sink then added, “Is that a hot take or something?”

Sink also said she isn’t sure about Mike’s theory that Eleven is still alive and exploring the world.

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story and then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale,” she said. “And that’s it. I think it’s just a coping thing.”

The actress said she believes that Eleven dying is a “stronger” ending than the idea of her somehow still being alive. Host Jimmy Fallon agreed with her.

“I feel like it put an end to it. But I guess it’s up to your interpretation,” Fallon said.

Sink responded, saying, “That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry.”

‘The Muppet Show’ shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special
‘The Muppet Show’ artwork/(Courtesy of Disney+)

Fans of The Muppet Show are getting their first look at the show’s upcoming special 50 years after its debut.

A teaser for the upcoming special was released Wednesday. It shows Kermit the Frog turning on the lights in the massive theater and setting down a coffee cup, before a title screen flashes Seth Rogen as the executive producer, and the February date of the special is revealed.

The special event will air on Feb. 4 on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

The highly anticipated special is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, and will feature Carpenter as a special guest, along with music, comedy and all the chaos Muppet fans have grown to adore from the crew of puppets.

All five seasons of the show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppet Show, which was created by Jim Henson, became a national sensation in part by welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to join the puppet ensemble of Kermit, Miss Piggy and more.

Some of the names that appeared as guests on the show were Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and more.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

