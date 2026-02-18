Hudson Williams to star in mystery thriller series ‘Yaga’

Hudson Williams attends Gold House’s Lunar New Year Gold Celebration at Chinese Tuxedo on Feb. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Gold House)

Hudson Williams has found his next project.

The Heated Rivalry star will appear in the Crave original series Yaga. Production is currently underway on the streaming service’s first half-hour original drama series, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Clark Backo.

Yaga will be based on the play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as the series’ showrunner and writer. Its plot centers around a reimagining of the myth of Baba Yaga. It’s a contemporary mystery thriller that takes place in a small coastal town.

Reid stars as Rapp, a private investigator who arrives in the small town to investigate the disappearance of the young heir to a powerful fishery named Henry Park (Williams). While there, Rapp finds himself at odds with local detective Carson (Backo) and a university professor with a taste for younger men (Moss).

Yaga has evolved from myth to stage to my first greenlit series, reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time,” Sandler said in a press release. “It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny, and unapologetically bold.”

David Frazee and Rachel Talalay will co-direct the series, while Moss will executive produce. Crave is the same streaming service that produced the hit romance series Heated Rivalry, which served as Williams’ breakout acting project.

Connor Storie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 1. (Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Fans will officially be getting more of Shane and Ilya’s love story. The steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry has scored a season 2.

Canadian streaming service Crave announced the news Friday, with HBO Max committing to streaming rights in the U.S. for a second season.

“Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary,” show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady say in a statement. “We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.”

The series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, became Crave’s #1 original series debut on record in the first seven day streams. It’s also made instant stars of its two leads, Connor Storrie as brash Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov, and Hudson Williams as Ilya’s reserved Canadian rival Shane Hollander.

While season 1 focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

“I would say that The Long Game in terms of their intimacy picks up where we leave off in season 1,” Williams tells ABC Audio. “I think having that relationship to kind of stand on and then go against what they face in The Long Game, for those who have read it, is gonna be really beautiful ‘cause our adversity is a way different one than season 1.”

Storrie adds, “Very selfishly, there’s just even more really emotionally intense stuff [with Ilya] that happens. … I’m like, ‘Let’s get into the valleys. Let’s get sad for a bit.’”

For readers of The Long Game, Tierney has a particular scene he’s most excited for: “I just want the wedding with Hayden’s kids,” he says. 

The first four episodes of the six-episode first season are out now.

Brendan Fraser stars in ‘Rental Family.’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser stars as an actor struggling to find his purpose in Rental Family.

When he lands an unusual gig playing stand-in roles for real-life strangers, Fraser’s character, Phillip, finds himself forming genuine connections with his clients. It’s an original, feel-good movie of the like that studios aren’t putting out much of anymore, and Fraser told ABC Audio it is much needed.

“In the David and Goliath relationship of filmmaking, where the little guys normally get kicked to the side, I think we can stand up to the bigger, splashier films because people really are seeking an authentic connection, a story that moves them, a story that really does capture their attention,” Fraser said. “One that makes them think about it long after they’ve walked out of the theater.”

While Philip is not necessarily the greatest actor, the Oscar winner says there are other ways he can relate to his character. Fraser thinks many other people will be able to relate to his story, too.

“I think we’ve all felt like we’ve been on the outside looking in, and this is a film about wanting to belong. This is a film about eradicating loneliness, if that’s possible. This is about people who take a chance and say, ‘Hey, I need help, I’m going to go to this rental family agency, and I need a grandmother, I need a dad, something, anyone, to come and help me fill this void that I find myself in, living in a place as populous and busy as Tokyo is,'” Fraser said. “This is a film that is a love letter to loneliness, and it’s addressed to Tokyo, but it could be anywhere.”

Rental Family arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

A Man on the Inside is coming back for another season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from creator Michael Schur for a third season. Ted Danson will once again star as the detective Charles Nieuwendyk in this new season. Schur said the team is “absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of A Man on the Inside. It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.” …

The first look at the upcoming Apple TV film Outcome has arrived. Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer star alongside director Jonah Hill in the movie, which will premiere on April 10. The dark comedy follows a beloved Hollywood star who dives into his hidden demons after he’s extorted by a video that could shatter his reputation. Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade and Atsuko Okatsuka also star …

The official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has arrived. Apple TV will debut the second season of the Monsterverse series on Feb. 27. After its premiere, a new episode will debut every Friday through May 1. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe star in the 10-episode season …

