In brief: ‘The Chosen’ season 6 gets premiere date and more

In brief: ‘The Chosen’ season 6 gets premiere date and more

We now know when season 6 of The Chosen will make its debut. Prime Video has announced that the sixth season of the series will premiere on Nov. 15. The season covers the events of the final day of Jesus’ life through following the people who loved and condemned him …

Dakota Mortensen is not going to be part of the upcoming new season of Vanderpump Villa. Variety reports that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member and ex-partner of Taylor Frankie Paul will have his storyline edited out of season 3 of the reality TV show, which is set to make its debut on April 16 …

It seems that Ryan Gosling will no longer star in the next film from directors Daniels. Entertainment Weekly reports that Gosling has dropped out of the upcoming event film from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The currently untitled movie is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles this summer. The outlet reports Gosling dropped out due to scheduling reasons …

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Fire and ice: ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
Fire and ice: ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of ‘Heated Rivalry’ at TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Heated Rivalry is heading to the Olympics.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals to lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit series, will be among the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The Olympic torch relay begins in Greece, where the first Olympics took place, and makes its way to the host city. The torch is currently in Trieste, Italy, and will visit 13 more cities in the country before the opening ceremony in Milan on Feb. 6.

No word yet on where or when Storrie and Williams will be picking up the torch.

In the show’s second episode, titled “Olympians,” their characters compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Season 1 of the steamy romance is available on HBO Max in the U.S., and the show has already scored a season 2 renewal.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards celebrating the best in film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 4 of the reality series makes its debut.

Sunny Nights: An American brother and sister travel to Australia only to get caught up in the criminal underworld in the new series.

Paramount+
The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are married in the new show from Taylor Sheridan.

Movie theaters
Reminders of Him: The latest Colleen Hoover book to get a film adaptation makes its debut.

Undertone: The A24 horror movie follows a podcast host who cares for her dying mother.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with ride-share driver
Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with ride-share driver
Kiefer Sutherland attends the World Premiere of ‘Tinsel Town’ at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested just after midnight early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

According to police, the radio call was for an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

Sutherland is accused of allegedly assaulting the ride-share driver and entering the vehicle, according to police. The actor is considered to be the suspect and the driver the alleged victim, police said. No injuries required medical treatment in the incident.

The 24 actor was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

According to jail records, Sutherland posted $50,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 2.

The Hollywood Division of the LAPD is investigating the incident.

Sutherland, known for his role as Jack Bauer in the action-packed 24 series, is the son of the late actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas.

He has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work on 24.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Sutherland for any additional information or comment.

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