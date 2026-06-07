Calendar of Events

Email your upcoming events to info@whee.net or text us at 276-403-0364.

Today’s weather

Warm temperatures, well above normal, are expected for much of the week, along with daytime showers and storms. Mostly sunny and hot today with a high of 92. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 68. Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 88.

Calendar

Sunday

AA meetings: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Rd., Martinsville; 5 p.m., Zoom ID#6109351947, Passcode 12. (Every Sunday).

Open mic and jam: 2-4 p.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Rd., Bassett. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. For more information, call 276-629-8296.

Karaoke Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., San Jose Mexican Restaurant. 730 E. Church St., Patrick Henry Mall. (Every Sunday).

Monday

Summer Art Camp: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, June 8-12 for grades K-2. The camp will focus on art history and appreciation and is led by Juandalynn Jones-Hunt. $80 for members and $90 for nonmembers.

Fab Lab Innovation Camp: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 8-11, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center & Patrick County Fab Lab. $40. Pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

AA meetings: 12 p.m., Peer Recovery Connection, 1100 Spruce St., Martinsville; 6 p.m., Any Lengths Group, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. (Every Monday).

Martinsville City Council special meeting: 3 p.m. budget work session in Council Chambers; 5:30 p.m. closed session in Room 32, Municipal Building. Council members will interview the school board applicants.

Bingo: 5 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. games start. Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department (Every Monday).

Martinsville City Community Development Block Grant public hearing: 6 p.m., 708 N. Memorial Blvd., Martinsville. This concerns a grant application for a new Early Learning Center at the new YMCA location.

Pub Run: 6 p.m., Meet at the Ground Floor and head out for a walk or run. Afterward, enjoy $1 off drinks back at Ground Floor. Sponsored by the YMCA. (Every Monday).

Martinsville City School Board meeting: 6 p.m., Community Learning Center, MCPS Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Stuart.

Tuesday

TOPS meeting: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd., Martinsville. (Every Tuesday).

Chair aerobics: 9 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Center with Judi Perrin. This 45-minute exercise builds strength and is fun. $5 fee. (Every Tuesday).

Bingocize: 10 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Center. Play Bingo and prevent falls with simple exercises. This class is free. (Every Tuesday and Thursday).

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., knitters meet at Piedmont Arts to work on individual projects on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The public is invited—$5.

Preschool story time: 11:15 a.m. at Collinsville Library. This program is for children ages 2-6. Stories, songs, games, crafts, and learning. (Every Tuesday).

Afterschool story time: 3:15 p.m. at Collinsville Library. This program is for children in K-2nd grade. Enjoy stories, songs, and crafts. (Every Tuesday).

Pom-A-Saurus: 4 p.m., Martinsville Library. Make your own pom-pom dinosaur using colorful pom-poms and simple steps. Bring your prehistoric pal to life and let it stomp home with you. Ages 5-12. Register by calling 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., closed session;, 7 p.m., regular session, Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meeting: 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday and third Friday of each month, and at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts.

Lynwood Artists Guild meeting: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts (second Tuesday of each month).

AA meeting: 7 p.m., Zoom ID#6109351947, Passcode 12. (Every Tuesday)

Wednesday

Community Bible Study: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, in the fellowship hall. This is a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study. (Every Wednesday).

AA meetings: 2 p.m., Afternooners, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville; 7 p.m., Zoom ID#6109351947, Passcode 12. (Every Wednesday)

Nondenominational Bible Study: 3:30 p.m., Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville. Attendees are encouraged to bring a Bible. (Every Wednesday).

Takeout Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. This meal occurs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from February through October. Call 276-647-8150 by 12 p.m. to reserve meals.

Henry County Planning Commission Meeting: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Boot Scootin’ and Groovin’: 8-11 p.m., Wild Mag’s. Line dancing and free lessons with DJ Taylor. (Every Wednesday).

Thursday

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Men’s fellowship of prayer and singing meeting: 9 a.m., at the Martinsville Senior Center, corner of Moss and Market Streets. (Every Thursday).

Crochet group: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Collinsville Library. (Every Thursday).

Ridgeway District community meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Ridgeway Rescue Squad, 108 Magnolia St., Ridgeway. Attending will be Sheriff Wayne Davis, Deputy County Administrator JR Powell, Treasurer Tiffanie Hairston, Director of Public Safety Tim Duffer, and VDOT Representative Robin Keeler.

AA meeting: 7 p.m., Zoom ID#6109351947, Passcode 12. (Every Thursday)

Singo Night: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing. Join us for a fun night of music bingo with your host, Remy. (Every Thursday).

Friday

Stuart Farmers’ Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 301 Chestnut Drive, Stuart. Featuring a variety of vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, locally raised meats, eggs, plants, and crafts. Some vendors will accept Senior Nutrition vouchers. (Every Friday, May through October).

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. This is a fun, relaxing time for people to get together, play games, work on puzzles, create crafts, and play Rook. (Every Friday).

Fido’s Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 E. Main St., Martinsville. There will be thousands of items available at rock-bottom prices, and every purchase directly benefits the SPCA and homeless animals in the community. Handicapped parking is available at the basement entrance.

AA meetings: 6 p.m., Any Lengths Group, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville; 7 p.m., Zoom ID#6109351947, Passcode 12. (Every Friday).

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Glass Heart. $10.

Karaoke night: 8-11 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing. (Every Friday)

Karaoke night: 9-11:30 p.m., Wild Magnolia. Singers of all skill levels — good, bad, or somewhere in between — are invited to take the stage, or cheer on friends and fellow performers. (Every Friday).

Saturday

Uptown Farmers’ Market: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 65 West Main St., Martinsville. (Each Saturday, April-November).

A Walk in the Park: 9-10 a.m., Jack Dalton Park. Hosted by All Vets. (Second Saturday of each month).

Fish fry: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Home Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Dr., Martinsville. Fish sandwiches $10, homemade desserts $2, sodas and water $1. This is a drive-thru with limited dining in. Call 276-340-5149 or 276-673-7663 for pick-up.

Artwork Entry for “Expressions 2026: America 250”: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Fiddlers Songfest: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in. (Every second Saturday of the month).

AA meeting: 12 p.m., Any Lengths Group, First Baptist Church Fellowship, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. (Every Saturday).

Infinity Acres Trifecta: 12 p.m., Motorcycle ride for veterans registration at AmVets in Collinsville; 2 p.m., Kickstands up; 4 p.m., Finish at Infinity Acres Ranch; 4-7 p.m., Grand opening for the Veterans Healing and Growing Greenhouse, Infinity Acres, 136 Joppa Rd., Ridgeway; 4-10 p.m., Pond concert, Infinity Acres.