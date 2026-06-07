12 wounded, 2 critically, in shooting near Ohio festival: Police
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Twelve people were wounded, two critically, after gunfire broke out near an outdoor festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, police said.
Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said it appears there were at least two shooters who “probably” began shooting toward each other, with the victims caught in the crossfire.
Lt. Dan Gerkin said the ages of those shot ranged from 14 to 61.
No suspects are in custody.
The incident began unfolding around 5:37 p.m. local time when police received a call for a shooting near the Old West End Festival, a community event celebrating the historic neighborhood.
Police said the investigation continues.
“We’ll dissect what happened and who was responsible and certainly the motives are going to be one of them,” the deputy chief said. “You know, why would somebody do something like this? It’s horrible.”
He added later, “This is a perfect example of when bullets start flying, they can go anywhere. They can strike anybody.”
George Kral, the city’s director of public safety, urged anyone with information or evidence to come forward.
“There were several hundred people there tonight and everyone has one of these,” said,” he said, holding up a cellphone. “I know in my heart that footage is out there. So I am imploring my fellow Toledoans to look through your cellphone video and reach out to [the Toledo Police Department] and help them catch the people who did this.”
He added, “This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo, and it’s a shame that something like this had to ruin it.”
Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Toledo, a city of about 270,000 people, is located in Northwest Ohio.
In a message posted to its website, the festival announced that further events planned for Sunday were cancelled.
(FORT WAYNE, Ind.) — The family of a 75-year-old woman who died following a physical altercation with an employee at a Tim Hortons in Indiana will be able to see the full, unredacted surveillance footage of the incident, officials confirmed on Friday.
The full video will not be released to the public at this time, the Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office told ABC News.
“The Grayson family will be able to see the entire video,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in a statement. “There are no plans to show additional video to the public/media beyond what was shared earlier this week.”
The incident occurred on May 13 in Fort Wayne, police said. The customer, Anita Grayson, entered the Tim Hortons that morning to “address an issue” with a drive-thru order, at which point she got into a physical altercation with the store’s 20-year-old shift lead, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Police said the shift lead intervened when Grayson “began berating a 17-year-old female employee” by stepping between the two and repeatedly telling Grayson to leave. When Grayson appeared to move toward the teen, the shift lead “placed her hands” on Grayson, who police said then “forcefully shoved the shift lead backward” and struck her in the nose. The two continued to struggle, with police saying Grayson scratched the shift lead’s face, knocked off her glasses and pulled her to the ground by the hair, pulling out a chunk.
An officer responding to the location found Grayson unresponsive, and paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures, police said. She was transported from the scene and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.
Fort Wayne police released surveillance footage of the incident on Tuesday due to what it called “significant public concern and misinformation” in the wake of Grayson’s death, citing a “poor-quality video circulating publicly.”
The three-minute video released by police showed the physical altercation and moments of Grayson then walking around and sitting, though not the entire aftermath or emergency response. The video has no sound.
Grayson’s family has called for the release of the full video.
“I need it to be released publicly because the world is waiting for what happened to her,” Grayson’s daughter, Tawnda Grayson, said during a press conference outside of the Tim Hortons location on Friday.
Carlton Lynch, a pastor in Michigan and former community activist in Fort Wayne who spoke alongside Grayson’s family members at the press conference, said they had been informed Friday that the “mayor and the city police have agreed to allow the family to see the entire video.”
“We don’t know the extent of what took place in that restaurant,” he said.
The family continued to urge police to release the full video to the public.
“I need it to be released publicly, because the world is waiting for what happened to her,” Tawnda Grayson said.
“My whole entire family loved our mom, that was the matriarch of our family,” she said. “So what’s been taken from us is irreplaceable.”
The cause and manner of death remain pending, police said Tuesday.
The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.
“At this time, no decision regarding this matter will be made until the Prosecutor’s Office has received and reviewed all evidence related to the investigation, including the complete report from the Allen County Coroner’s Office,” the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The coroner’s findings may not be available for another four to eight weeks, the office noted.
Tim Hortons offered its condolences to Grayson’s family.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority and the local franchisee has been cooperating fully with the police,” the company said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York on Wednesday pushed back Luigi Mangione’s federal trial from September to October, giving an additional month’s separation between his state and federal trials.
U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett said the federal trial jury selection will begin Oct. 5, with the presentation of evidence beginning Oct. 26.
“What is happening at 100 Centre [the state courthouse] inevitably affects how we structure things here so the defendant can get a fair trial,” Garnett said.
Garnett said she did not want to be “held hostage” by the state prosecution, but she said she had “some pause” about the “utility” of having potential jurors fill out questionnaires in the glare of the state trial.
“There’s really no way around taking into account the events in the state case involving the same defendant,” Garnett said.
Mangione, who was shackled at the ankles, wore a beige smock over a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He kept an arm casually propped on the back of his seat during the brief hearing.
The defense had asked for Mangione’s federal trial to be delayed to January 2027. Prosecutors objected to any rescheduling, arguing a delay prejudices the government.
Mangione is due back in federal court on June 5.
Mangione pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges after he was arrested for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.
Mangione, 27, faces the possibility of life in prison if he’s convicted in either case. Garnett previously threw out the federal charges that carry the possibility of the death penalty and the judge overseeing the state prosecution, Gregory Carro, previously tossed out an enhancement to the state murder charges that said Mangione’s alleged conduct amounted to terrorism.
Carro has said he would rule on the defense motions to exclude evidence by May 18.