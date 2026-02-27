Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film’s writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.
According to the film’s official synopsis, Nick plays a “fading boy band star” named Danny, who meets Paul’s character, Rick, a “past-his-prime wedding singer,” during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the “recognition he believes he deserves” from it.
The movie is described as a “feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”
Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.
Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.
The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.
Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation and comment.
Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.
Joseph Zada leads this new film’s star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, RalphFiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.
The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail.
After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges, Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail in a Singapore court on Monday.
According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen “attention-seeking” and said he “showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again,” pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.
“And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here,” the judge said, according to CNA. “Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.”
Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of up to approximately $1,500. Wen accosted Grande at the film’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13.
According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction.
Grande’s Wicked: For Good co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were walking the carpet with her at the time, came to Grande’s aid, working to separate the attendee from Grande as security rushed in.