Timothée Chalamet faces criticism for opera, ballet comments ahead of Oscars

Timothée Chalamet attends the 32nd annual Actor Awards, March 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With less than a week to go before the 2026 Oscars, Timothée Chalamet is facing backlash for comments he made about opera and ballet in a recent interview.

The actor has specifically been criticized by some in the arts community for saying “no one cares” about ballet and opera, suggesting they are dying arts.

“I admire people — and I’ve done it myself — [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive, you know, we gotta keep this genre alive,'” Chalamet said during a town hall with Matthew McConaughey in late February, presented by CNN and Variety. “And I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.”

Chalamet quickly added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” as the crowd laughed.

“I just lost 14 cents in viewership,” he said.

Megan Fairchild, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, responded to Chalamet’s comments on Instagram last week, sharing a video of herself alongside a caption that read in part, “Artists supporting artists matters. None of these paths are easy, and there’s no need to put ballet or opera down along the way.”

“Ballet and opera aren’t niche hobbies people opt out of for fame,” Fairchild said in the video. “They’re disciplines you can only enter if you have the rare ability for them in the first place.”

Conductor Alondra de la Parra also joined the chorus of pushback in a viral Instagram video in which she walks out of a prop coffin, saying jokingly, “I’m coming out of my coffin, because… we’re dead.”

The Seattle Opera, meanwhile, seized on Chalamet’s comments as an opportunity to promote its production of “Carmen,” giving operagoers 14% off tickets with the promo code “TIMOTHEE.”

“Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too,” the company wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday.

Chalamet has previously spoken about his family’s own history in the arts, particularly his mother’s, grandmother’s and sister’s ballet careers.

“I grew up backstage at the New York City Ballet. My grandmother danced in the New York City Ballet, my mother danced in the New York City Ballet, my sister danced in the New York City Ballet,” he said in an interview last December promoting Marty Supreme, which has since resurfaced online.

The pushback comes just days ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, which take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chalamet has been on a roll this award season, winning best actor statuettes at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more.

Chalamet started off award season as the Oscar favorite for lead actor, though in recent weeks Sinners star Michael B. Jordan has emerged as another strong contender.

Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor, pointed to the timing of the backlash to Chalamet’s February town hall remarks, saying it is important to keep in mind that “awards season is a political campaign.”

“While you’re not going to see outright smear campaigns, you are going to see people resurfacing maybe unfavorable interviews at times,” she said.

ABC News has reached out to Chalamet’s representatives for comment.

Hulu shares first look at David Tennant in ‘Rivals’ season 2
David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season 2 of ‘Rivals.’ (Hulu)

We have our first look at Rivals season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from the sophomore season of its original U.K. comedy-drama series. The new season will arrive in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The photos show off David Tennant back in his role as Lord Tony Baddingham, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast. They include Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Season 2 of Rivals is once again set in the Cotswolds countryside amidst the world of 1980s British television. In addition to the returning cast of characters, a press release promises some exciting new faces joining the ensemble this time around.

This new season will pick up after the dramatic cliff-hanger of season 1 that left Tony’s fate hanging in the balance.

“Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled,” according to an official description of season 2. “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Oscars 2026: The nominees
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.

The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor 
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
A Friend of Dorothy
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best animated feature film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler

Best original song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best international feature film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film editing 
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ wins #1 at the box office with million
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ poster (Universal)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 played to win at the box office this weekend.

The Josh Hutcherson-starring sequel, based on the popular horror game, took the #1 spot with $63 million. According to Variety, that exceeded predictions, which had it debuting between $35 million and $40 million. But it didn’t quite reach the heights of the first film, which debuted with $80 million in 2023.

Coming in at #2 was Zootopia 2 with $43 million. The Disney film now surpassed $900 million globally.

The new anime release Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution debuted at #4, while Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, came in at #6.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $63 million
2. Zootopia 2 — $43 million
3. Wicked: For Good — $16.75 million
4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution — $10.2 million
5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $3.5 million
6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair — $3.25 million
7. Eternity — $2.7 million
8. Hamnet — $2.3 million
9. Dhurandhar — $1.98 million
10. Predator: Badlands — $1.86 million

