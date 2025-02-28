Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Here’s a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2024:
January January 4 — Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins actress, 100 January 13 — Joyce Randolph, The Honeymooners actress, 99 January 20 — Norman Jewison, director of Moonstruck, 97 January 29 — Sandra Milo, 8½ actress, 90 January 29 — Hinton Battle, Tony winner, 67 January 30 — Chita Rivera, Tony winner, 91
February February 1 — Mark Gustafson, co-director of Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio, 64 February 1 — Carl Weathers, Rocky actor, 76 February 5 — Toby Keith, country music singer, 62 February 27 — Richard Lewis, stand-up comedian, 76
March March 15 — Joe Camp, Benji creator, 84 March 16 — David Seidler, Oscar-winning screenwriter, 86 March 21 — Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor, 91 March 30 — Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, 27
April April 5 — Cole Brings Plenty, Yellowstone actor, 27 April 10 — O.J. Simpson, football star and former murder suspect, 76 April 12 — Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, 87 April 18 — Mandisa, American Idol contestant, 47
May May 2 — Susan Buckner, Patty Simcox in Grease, 72 May 5 — Bernard Hill, played Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, 79 May 9 — Roger Corman, film director, 98 May 16 — Dabney Coleman, 9 to 5 actor, 92 May 23 — Morgan Spurlock, Super Size Me documentarian, 53 May 25 — Richard M. Sherman, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” writer, 95
June June 11 — Tony Mordente, West Side Story actor, 88 June 20 — Donald Sutherland, actor, 88
July July 1 — Robert Towne, screenwriter, 89 July 11 — Shelley Duvall, The Shining actress, 75 July 12 — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, 96 July 13 — Shannen Doherty, Charmed actress, 53 July 13 — Richard Simmons, fitness instructor and TV personality, 76 July 18 — Bob Newhart, stand-up comedian and actor, 94
August August 14 — Gena Rowlands, A Woman Under the Influence actress, 94 August 15 — Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares host, 98 August 18 — Phil Donahue, talk show host, 88 August 21 — John Amos, Good Times actor, 84
September September 9 — James Earl Jones, actor and EGOT winner, 93 September 26 — John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop actor, 76 September 27 — Dame Maggie Smith, actress, 89 September 28 — Kris Kristofferson, singer and actor, 88 September 30 — Gavin Creel, Tony winner, 48 September 30 — Ken Page, voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, 70
October October 16 — Liam Payne, One Direction member, 31 October 25 — David Harris, Cochise in The Warriors, 75 October 29 — Teri Garr, Tootsie actress, 79
November November 2 — Jonathan Haze, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, 95 November 3 — Quincy Jones, legendary record producer, 91
December December 2 — Kyle Birch, rising West End actor, 26 December 22 — Geoffrey Deuel, played Billy the Kid in Chisum, 81
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore, who won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a leading role for, respectively, A Complete Unknown and The Substance. Conclave won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
On the TV side, Shōgun swept the dramatic categories, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while Only Murders in the Building took the same award in the comedy category. Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a limited series for, respectively, The Penguin and Baby Reindeer.
Kristen Bell hosted the 31st annual awards ceremony, which saw Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Guild’s highest honor, from Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In her acceptance speech, she commented on the current political environment, saying, “We mustn’t, for a moment, kid ourselves about what is happening. This is big time serious, folks. Let’s be brave. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiriting vision of the future.”
Here are all the winners:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Conclave
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series Shōgun
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture The Fall Guy
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Shōgun
The 97th Academy Awards is Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.
Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time. At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, O’Brien said he reached out to Billy Crystal after he found out he was to host the show this year.
O’Brien called Crystal “the all-time great and master of hosting the Oscars,” saying the actor “defined it” and “will always be the top, in my opinion.”
Additionally, O’Brien said former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, reached out to give him some advice.
“They could not be lovelier to me. They are supportive and helpful. So that’s nice. Because I came up in a different era of late night. Not everybody was chummy and friendly,” O’Brien said. “The new era of people are lovely to each other. It is something I don’t take for granted.”
As for what people can expect, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor says he loves the “element of surprise.”
“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.
That being said, fans can expect a musical performance tribute to Quincy Jones, who was the recipient of an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards this year.
“We planned and curated a beautiful moment that will uplift the room and celebrate his greatness. We are happy to say QueenLatifah is part of that performance. You need to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store. It is a beautiful moment and will make everybody feel good,” Kapoor said.
Additionally, the ceremony will feature a tribute to the iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in honor of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who also received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.
The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.