Taylor Swift spokesperson responds to subpoena in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift is responding after the pop star was subpoenaed as a witness in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s legal feud over their alleged conflict on the set of the film It Ends With Us.

The singer was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, but a spokesperson for the singer says she was only involved in licensing her song, “My Tears Ricochet,” for the film and was never on set.

According to Deadline, Swift was subpoenaed earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the “Cruel Summer” singer told Good Morning America in a statement on Friday that, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The spokesperson added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.'”

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a heated legal feud since December 2024, when Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from Freedman, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni. He added that it was “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film.”

Lively, represented by attorney Michael Gottlieb, and Baldoni, represented by attorney Bryan Freedman, then launched dueling lawsuits against each other.

In Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively, it detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims she referred to Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons.” According to his complaint, it argues that Lively leveraged her relationship with high profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.

Reynolds is also being sued by Baldoni. Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”

The actors are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing the case.

Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.

In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s complaint against him. Lively followed and filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit against her.

GMA has reached out to attorneys and representatives for Baldoni and Lively in response to Swift’s subpoena.

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in the works at Netflix
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jinkies! Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.

The show will revolve around the teens’ final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.

“Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline says. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.

For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full-circle moment.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

The upcoming series is based on characters in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has been developed into several spinoffs, reboots and live-action films. 

Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’
Theo Wargo/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

Watch the rebellion unfold in new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer
Des Willie

The rebellion assembles in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series on Monday. The second and final season of the show premieres on the streamer April 22.

Andor follows Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, as he is radicalized into becoming the rebel who steals the Death Star plans.

The show serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It takes place five years before the events of that film to chronicle Cassian’s transformation from a disinterested nobody to a rebel hero.

“I came with you to be part of something,” Cassian says in the trailer. “The Empire cannot win.”

The season will take place over 12 episodes, which will be broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

In season 2, “the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound,” according to a press release.

Luna stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy created the series and also executive produces it with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

