Cardinal suggests Pope Leo XIV wasn’t elected as ‘counterweight’ to Trump

Cardinal suggests Pope Leo XIV wasn’t elected as ‘counterweight’ to Trump
(Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — One day after the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the U.S., seven American cardinals sat down with reporters on Friday to discuss the Chicago native who now leads the Roman Catholic Church and how he will follow the footsteps of Pope Francis, but not as a “photocopy.”

The cardinals that gathered — Daniel DiNardo, Timothy Dolan, Joseph Tobin, Blase Cupich, Wilton Gregory, Robert McElroy and Christophe Pierre — agreed that all members of the clergy worked effectively together to elect a pontiff that would follow Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

“It was an amazing opportunity to see such a diverse assembly of humanity coming from many different perspectives, facing many different challenges, but coming together for a common purpose to find Peter’s successor, and I think we did well,” Gregory, the archbishop emeritus of Washington, said during the press conference at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

Several of the cardinals admitted they were surprised an American was selected, including Robert McElroy — archbishop of Washington — who “always thought it would be impossible.”

But Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said he did not think the fact that Leo was from the U.S. “carried much weight” in the decision to elect him as the 267th leader of the church.

He also suggested that Leo’s election wasn’t a reaction to President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think at all my brother cardinals would have thought of him as a counterweight to any one person,” he said.

Regarding remarks made earlier by Cardinal Maung Bo — who said Leo will “build a bridge” with Trump — Dolan said the new pontiff will instead “build bridges with leaders of every nation.”

Dolan said Leo’s potential meeting with Trump would “not be of more heft” than conversations with other world leaders.

Overall, Gregory — who agreed with Dolan’s suggestion that American politics had nothing to do with the decision to elect Leo — told reporters the cardinals were attempting to elect someone who could lead the Catholic Church and could answer these questions: “Who among us can bring us together? Who among us can strengthen the faith and bring the faith to places it has grown weak?”

During the conclave itself, Gregory said Leo engaged in conversations with members of the clergy in “smaller groups,” specifically during meal times and coffee breaks.

“It wasn’t like he got up and made an overwhelmingly convincing speech that wowed the body,” Gregory said.

Cardinal Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington, said it was not the substance of what Leo said during the conclave, but the “manner in which he said it” that resonated with the cardinals.

Tobin, archbishop of Newark, described a moment during the conclave, when he saw Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, with “his head in his hands” after realizing he could possibly become pope.

“I was praying for him, because I couldn’t imagine what happens to a human being when you’re facing something like that, and then when he accepted it, it was like he was made for it,” Tobin said. “All of whatever anguish was resolved by the feeling that, I think, that this wasn’t simply his saying yes to a proposal, but God would make something clear.”

The clergy also noticed that Leo had the mind of Pope Benedict and the “missionary zeal” of Francis, Dolan said. Similarly, McElroy said Leo has the “same type of freedom that is in his heart and soul that was in Francis,” but the new pontiff may not express that freedom in the same manner.

“We are looking for someone following the pathway, but we are not looking for a photocopy,” McElroy said.

Gregory, who said he spoke to Leo during the conclave about how they are both from Chicago, advised the world to give the new pope patience as he grows into this role, joking that he has only been in this position for a day.

“He’s never been pope before,” Gregory said. “Pope Leo will surprise us as he brings his gifts, confronts the challenges and responds in grace to the needs of the church.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Israel takes control of Rafah, creating new ‘security corridor’ in Gaza
Israel takes control of Rafah, creating new ‘security corridor’ in Gaza
Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

(RAFAH GOVERNORATE, Gaza) — Israel announced Saturday that its military has completed the establishment of a new security corridor in the Gaza Strip, effectively taking full control over the southern city of Rafah — which Israel had ordered evacuated — and cutting it off from the rest of the Palestinian territory.

“The IDF has now completed the takeover of the Morag axis that crosses Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis and makes the entire area between the Philadelphi axis and Morag part of the Israeli security zone,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “IDF activity will soon expand strongly to additional locations throughout most of Gaza and you will have to evacuate the fighting zones.”

Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel ended the ceasefire on March 18. In total, nearly 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation orders for large swaths of war-torn Gaza, including parts of Khan Yunis and almost all of Rafah.

The IDF has been expanding its operations in Gaza since it ended the ceasefire in March, earlier this month saying it will capture extensive territories. On April 2, Katz said they will “seize large areas that will be annexed to the security zones of the State of Israel.”

Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation orders for large swaths of war-torn Gaza, including parts of Khan Yunis and almost all of Rafah.

This came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the establishment of the so-called Morag Corridor, describing it as “a second Philadelphi Corridor” that would further divide Gaza and increase pressure on Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages.

The so-called Philadelphi Corridor refers to a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt that has been under Israeli control since May 2024.

The IDF said Israeli troops were operating in some areas between Rafah and Khan Yunis where they had never operated previously and that the strategy behind establishing the new security corridor was to separate Hamas fighters in Rafah from Khan Yunis, spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said at a press briefing last week.

The IDF said on Saturday that it had “eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled underground tunnel routes and Hamas terror infrastructure, and completed the encirclement of Rafah,” in the last week and a half.

In an address to Palestinians in Gaza following the completion of the Morag axis, Katz said the IDF is already continuing to expand its territory in Gaza.

“This is the last moment to remove Hamas and release all the hostages and bring about an end to the war – IDF activity will soon expand vigorously to additional locations throughout most of Gaza,” he said.

“In northern Gaza, residents are also evacuating in Beit Hanoun and other neighborhoods and the area is being taken, expanding the security zone and in the Netzarim Corridor. IDF activity will soon expand strongly to additional locations throughout most of Gaza and you will have to evacuate the fighting zones,” Katz said.

Last week, the IDF said at a press briefing that the only thing that can halt the IDF’s advance in Gaza is the release of hostages.

Katz reiterated support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly expel Palestinians in Gaza and said they are working toward making it possible for Palestinians in Gaza to “voluntarily move to various countries around the world.”

In February, Trump departed from decades of U.S. foreign policy, announcing that the U.S. would “clean out” the Gaza Strip and rebuild it, saying Palestinians living there should leave — a statement that the United Nations and allies, including France and Germany, have called a violation of international law and said it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Trump at one point threatened to withdraw aid to Egypt and Jordan if they didn’t agree to take in Palestinians, though less than 24 hours later, he said, “I don’t have to threaten that, I don’t think. I think we’re above that.”

Egypt and Jordan have both firmly opposed taking in forcibly displaced Palestinians.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andrew Tate and brother land in Florida after Romanian travel restrictions lifted
Andrew Tate and brother land in Florida after Romanian travel restrictions lifted
Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP v

(LONDON) — Controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have landed in Florida, after Romanian officials announced that court restrictions prohibiting them from leaving Romania while awaiting trial were lifted.

The pair were traveling aboard a private jet after being allowed to leave Romania, according to a source close to the brothers.

Their spokesperson shared a live feed of the plane arriving in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday morning.

The charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, according to a statement from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT.

The brothers had been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group.

They were charged in 2023 and have denied the allegations.

The Tates’ departure follows reports that Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.

A lawyer for an American woman who is one of the key alleged victims in the Romanian criminal case against Andrew Tate condemned the Trump administration after he was allowed to leave Romania.

“It seems clear the U.S. intervened in Romania to assist the Tate brothers who are being prosecuted for sex trafficking over 35 women including minors,” Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement. “This is a slap in the face to all the victims of the Tate brothers especially the U.S. victim who is not being protected by her country.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office had no involvement in the case and found out through the media that the brothers were traveling to Florida.

“But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air,” he said when asked by a reporter at an unrelated press conference on Thursday if Andrew Tate is welcome in Florida.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Atlantic editor details moment he realized he was included in Yemen group chat
The Atlantic editor details moment he realized he was included in Yemen group chat
ABC News Live

(NEW YORK) — Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg joined ABC News Live to discuss the moment he realized he had been added to a Signal group chat with top government officials discussing a U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen.

“My reaction was, I think I’ve discovered a massive security breach in the United States national security system,” Goldberg told Prime’s Linsey Davis on Monday.

This comes after the White House confirmed on Monday that the Signal group chat that inadvertently included Goldberg “appears to be authentic.”

“It’s almost automatically true that if the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic is being given access to this kind of information, weapon systems and packages and timing and weather in Yemen and all kinds of information about sequencing of particular events, then obviously there’s a security breach,” Goldberg told Davis.

Goldberg said he initially thought it might have been a “spoof” or “hoax,” but that “it became sort of overwhelmingly clear to me that this was a real group” once the attack occurred.

He said he removed himself from the chat and is “no longer privy to what, if anything, is going on in the chat.”

“I watched this Yemen operation go from beginning to apparent end, and that was enough for me to learn that there’s something wrong in the system here that would allow this information to come so dangerously close to the open, to the wild,” he said.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided to The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said appeared to include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security,” Hughes said in the statement.

Hegseth denied how the story was characterized, saying, “nobody was texting war plans.”

“I’ve heard how it was characterized. Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that,” Hegseth told reporters on Monday.

In the wake of the Signal chat’s surfacing, top Democrats have called for an investigation into the incident.

“The leak of sensitive national security information by the Trump administration on a non-classified system is completely outrageous and shocks the conscience,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.