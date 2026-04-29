Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner star in ‘One Night Only’ trailer

Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner star in ‘One Night Only’ trailer

(From left) Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) in ‘One Night Only,’ directed by Will Gluck. (Credit Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictures)

The official trailer for One Night Only has arrived.

Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, which stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner.

The film follows what happens between two single people named Allie and Owen in a world where people not in relationships are only allowed to have sex one night of the year.

“Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart,” according to an official synopsis. “As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.”

The trailer starts with Allie and Owen out on a date together at a pizza restaurant.

“Finding love is hard enough,” Owen says. “Try doing it on the one night a year single people are legally allowed to have sex.”

Anyone but You and Easy A director Will Gluck helmed the film, co-wrote it and produced it based on a script by Travis Braun.

The rest of the movie’s cast includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ben Marshall, Ziwe, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ shows off Yoshi in new trailer, moves up release date
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Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

Fans of Mario and Luigi will get to see their upcoming sequel film — and Yoshi — a little earlier than expected.

Illumination and Nintendo have moved up the release date of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated film will now release in theaters on April 1, instead of the previous date of April 3.

A brand-new trailer for the film also shows off the first look at one of the most-anticipated characters to join the animated film universe, Yoshi. The green dinosaur appears for the first time in the new trailer, which was released on Sunday.

The trailer finds Mario and Luigi riding motorcycles through a desert land. They arrive inside an ancient structure searching for “the problem,” only to find Yoshi instead.

“Hey, it’s alright,” Mario tells a scared Yoshi, who then appears to befriend the two brothers.

The trailer ends with Toad meeting Yoshi.

“Um, who is this?” Toad asks Mario and Luigi of Yoshi.

Yoshi uses his tongue to steal a candy apple out of Toad’s hand, before introducing himself.

“So, some dinosaur just shows up and he’s now part of the group? Cool,” Toad says.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

Additionally, Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

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‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ special fan events coming on May the 4th
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Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

The force will be with Star Wars fans this May 4.

Lucasfilm is set to host special-look fan events for its upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. All of the special events will take place on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, at select IMAX theaters around the world.

The events will feature over 25 minutes of exclusive footage from the upcoming movie, fan giveaways and other surprises. One of the giveaways will be a brand-new, exclusive poster created just for this event.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is based on the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal. Jon Favreau directed the movie, which stars Pascal alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” according to the film’s official description.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

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