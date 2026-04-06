Lisa Kudrow talks being seen as ‘sixth friend’ on ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow talks being seen as ‘sixth friend’ on ‘Friends’

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in a scene from ‘Friends.’ (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about playing Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom Friends.

In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, Kudrow discussed her experience in the early days of the show, recalling how she was referred to by some as the “sixth Friend.”

“Nobody cared about me [early on],” Kudrow said with a laugh, according to the outlet.

She added, “There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as ‘the sixth Friend.'”

Kudrow said she sensed uncertainty regarding her future beyond the show.

“There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, ‘Boy is she lucky she got on that show,'” she said.

Kudrow starred as Phoebe for the entirety of the series’ 10-season run, from 1994 to 2004.

The show has continued to skyrocket in popularity through the years, as viewers across the world take interest in the friend group, which also included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

Kudrow won an Emmy for her role in 1998.

The actress also spoke to The Independent about her own early skepticism around the show becoming popular, saying most of her castmates seemed optimistic.

“I was the odd one out. I thought… ‘Maybe? I mean, it’s a good show, but I don’t know about that,'” she said. “But I’m just that kind of person.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo ‘as long as I’m alive and able’
Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo ‘as long as I’m alive and able’
Elijah Wood attends a screening of ‘Rabbit Trap’ at Brain Dead Studios on Sept. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo.

The actor, who portrayed the hobbit Frodo Baggins in all three of The Lord of the Rings films, recently told The Sunday Times he does not want his iconic part to be recast in the future.

“I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo,” Wood said, continuing, “as long as I’m alive and able.”

While it is still unconfirmed if Wood will return as Frodo in the 2027 Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, Ian McKellen has said he will come back to play the role of Gandalf.

When asked if he will appear in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed movie, Wood played coy.

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood said. “So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film.”

Wood continued, saying it is “always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth.”

“Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling,” Wood said. “There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86
Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86
Chuck Norris makes his Wizard World Comic Con debut at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for Chuck Norris.

The actor and martial artist, known for starring in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger and films like The Delta Force and The Expendables 2, died Thursday morning. He was 86.

On Friday, many across Hollywood and beyond paid tribute to Norris on social media and shared memories of him, including his Expendables 2 co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Stallone shared a photo with Norris on the set of the 2012 action film and captioned the post, “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

Van Damme added in his post, in which he included photos of Norris over the years, “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Expendables 2 actor Dolph Lundgren also took to Instagram to post a photo of Norris. He wrote in the caption, “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more
In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more

Will Arnett is replacing David Harbour in the upcoming Tony Gilroy film Behemoth! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour exited the project as he was “in need of some downtime.” Arnett joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. While an official logline for the film has not been released, the outlet reports it is a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it. Pascal will play a musician who returns to Los Angeles while Wilde will be his former lover …

Real Time with Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons. HBO has extended the late night series through 2028. The show, which is hosted by Maher, returns for season 24 on Jan. 23 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max …

The winter he starred in a comedy. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney is set to star in the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports the actor will lead the comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. It is being described as similar to the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.