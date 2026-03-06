‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ at The Hudson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair’s reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus,” adding tags for both his and Radcliffe’s respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton’s post: “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Malfoy’s and Potter’s houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe’s Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

“l’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. “He’s one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway.”

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the “cool kid” on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

