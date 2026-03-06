‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ at The Hudson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair’s reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus,” adding tags for both his and Radcliffe’s respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton’s post: “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Malfoy’s and Potter’s houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe’s Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

“l’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. “He’s one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway.”

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the “cool kid” on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Maury Povich on how ‘Dirty Talk’ tackles the lurid world of daytime talk shows
Maury Povich on how ‘Dirty Talk’ tackles the lurid world of daytime talk shows
A promotional photo of Maury Povich for his daytime talk show ‘Maury.’ (Heidi Gutman/NBC)

From the late ’80s through the early 2000s, daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer and Maury Povich dominated the airways. The shows would often tackle controversial topics involving sex, race and gender expression — occasionally spiraling into live on-air TV violence. The new documentary series Dirty Talk, which premieres Wednesday, takes a look back at one of TV’s most controversial eras.

“We used all of those classic Shakespearean themes of distrust, conflict, confrontation, lust, love, betrayal,” Povich told ABC Audio.

Povich hosted The Maury Povich Show, later renamed Maury, starting in 1991. He said competition in daytime talk was fierce.

“There was a lot of money to be made, and so therefore we’re looking at ratings every single day. And now, ‘Oh this show did this crazy episode, oh well [now] we’ve got to do a crazy episode,’” he said.

Dirty Talk examines how the genre faced frequent criticism for exploiting guests by putting people in unexpected situations in the quest for higher ratings. Povich was known for doing paternity tests on-air.

“What I was trying to do was to be able to, for instance, in the paternity tests, to bring families together,” Povich said. “Critics would say I would exploit those themes, I don’t think I did. And I was on so long that I could bring those couples back 20 years later and find out if anything worked.”

Despite the pushback, Povich stands behind his show.

“I have no regrets. Lord knows I’ve had my critics over the years,” Povich said. “I’ve always thought that we had a leg to stand on.”

While the era of chaotic daytime talk is largely over, Povich said the public’s impulse to look toward those “Shakespearean themes” is alive and well.

“I firmly believe we triggered the Housewives genre, we triggered the Kardashians, we triggered the Jersey Shore,” Povich said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that’s better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

“But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith wrote. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

“We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us,” Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith’s way in the comments.

“Awwwww, Prue you’re amazing and we will miss you so very much,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss …

Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 …

Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh’s new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist’s unfinished pieces …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.