Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Heidi Klum is departing the judges table for the upcoming 20th season of America’s Got Talent. Taking her place is returning judge Mel B, who previously appeared on the show for seasons 8 through 13. She joins Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is also set to return as host. This news comes after Klum was announced to be returning to host Project Runway for a new 10-episode season that will air on Freeform, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu sometime in 2025 …
Zac Efron and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a new comedy. Deadline reports that the actors will star in a film for Amazon MGM Studios written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. The story follows a young convict, played by Efron, who blames a reality TV courtroom and its judge, played by Ferrell, for a past ruling that he believes ruined his life …
Lee Joo-Sil, the actress known for Squid Game and Train to Busan, died Sunday at age 81. According to the Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily, Lee’s agency, 1230Culture, said the actress was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago. She went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. Lee made her Squid Game debut in season 2, playing the mother of former detective Hwang Jun-ho …
Christopher Nolanwill be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.
The Oppenheimer director will use IMAX to tell the more than 2,000-year-old story of Homer’s Odyssey, Universal Pictures has announced.
“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”
The film is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya,Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.
Nolan’s most recent movie, Oppeneheimer, won him best picture and best director at the Academy Awards earlier in 2024.
The Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. It covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.
Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is once again talking about the possibility of playing John Lennon in SamMendes’ upcoming biopics on The Beatles, although it sounds like he really doesn’t want to.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickinson reportedly groaned when he thought the interviewer was about to ask about the Lennon role and said, “Don’t ask me about that,” although the journalist writes that he was actually going to ask Dickinson if he was going to be on the YouTube series Hot Ones.
But during a follow-up interview, Dickinson did eventually offer up a few words on the possibility of playing Lennon, although he still didn’t confirm or deny he has the role.
“Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”
Dickinson previously commented about playing Lennon back in December, telling Variety, “It would be amazing to do that. I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”
Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.
Previous reports have claimed that Paul Mescal will be playing McCartney, Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo and Joseph Quinn will be playing Harrison, although so far there’s been no official word on casting.