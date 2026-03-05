‘Heated Rivalry’ creator Jacob Tierney sets new Alexander the Great series at Netflix

Jacob Tierney poses backstage at ‘Hadestown’ on Broadway at The Walter Kerr Theatre on March 1, 2026, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

A brand-new show is about to heat up at Netflix.

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney is set to write, direct and executive produce a new series about Alexander the Great for the streamer.

The dramatic series, which is called Alexander, has received a straight-to-series order. It will be a period piece that explores the little-known story of Alexander the Great and his tutor, Aristotle, during the military commander’s relentless quest for dominance.

This new show will be based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean. It starts “as the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander,” according to a description from Netflix. “Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”

Jason Bateman will executive produce the show along with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Heated Rivalry‘s Brendan Brady will also executive produce.

Tierney says he fell in love with Lyon’s book years ago, and he’s “been dreaming of telling this story ever since.”

“Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life,” Tierney continued.

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, said, “Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander.”

Howe continued, “We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases upcoming season 4
Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Dearest gentle reader, with the fourth season of Netflix’s romance series Bridgerton arriving in January, its showrunner, Jess Brownell, is sharing new details about what fans can expect.

Season 4 follows the love story between the second-oldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), as he falls for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) through a Cinderella-inspired romance. Brownell told Entertainment Weekly there was a real effort to make such a classic trope feel complex and brand new.

“We start with a character trope that we’ve seen a million times before, which is a maid who falls for someone above her station,” Brownell said. “But I think a lot of times in these classic Cinderella-like stories, Cinderella is a bit of a damsel in distress. And, in the case of Sophie Baek, she is no such thing. We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a life greater than the one she currently has.”

Brownell also notes that Benedict has spent the first three seasons as a bohemian who is uninterested in settling down. Season 4, she says, is a turn of events.

“We’ve watched three seasons of Benedict having a very good time and being good at everything, but unable to commit to any one thing,” Brownell said. “And I think, at the top of season 4, that’s worn a little thin for him. I think he senses that something is missing in his life — even if he isn’t ready to accept it — but once he meets the masked woman in the first episode, everything will change for him.”

The first batch of Bridgerton season 4 episodes will be available to stream on Jan. 29. Part two of the season drops on Feb. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ (Murray Close/Getty Images)

The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.

Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation and comment.

Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.

Joseph Zada leads this new film’s star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Love Island: All Stars’ gets Peacock premiere date and more
The Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the PGA Awards, which reward both film and TV projects. The films vying for the top prize of the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures are Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams and Weapons. This year’s winners will be awarded on Feb. 28 …

We now know who will star alongside Christopher Briney in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports that Landman and 1923‘s Michelle Randolph will play the female lead opposite Briney in the movie, which is being described as Planes, Trains and Automobiles for a new generation …

I got a text! It says that Love Island: All Stars will return to Peacock to premiere its third season on Jan. 14. This spinoff series features fan-favorite U.K. Islanders as they spend their days in a South African villa attempting to find love and hoping not to get dumped from the Island. Maya Jama returns as host for the series’ third season …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.