How Prince Jackson tried to honor his father’s legacy through biopic ‘Michael’

How Prince Jackson tried to honor his father’s legacy through biopic ‘Michael’

Prince Jackson and Jaafar Jackson attend Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Prince Jackson, son of the late pop music superstar Michael Jackson, spoke with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview discussing the new biopic about his father, Michael.

The 29-year-old was an executive producer on the film, which was directed by Antoine Fuqua — known for Training Day and The Equalizer. The biopic, which arrived in theaters on Friday, covers Michael Jackson’s 1960s rise from his childhood music group The Jackson 5 to his solo career during the Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Prince Jackson said the movie was meant to show audiences a side of his father, who is played by Prince Jackson’s cousin Jafaar Jackson in the movie, that they may not have seen before.

“For those of us, like myself and younger, that never got to experience that [part Michael Jackson’s career], I hope that it contextualizes the growth and the rise to stardom and the hard work and effort that my father put into it,” Prince Jackson told Davis.

Prince Jackson and Jafaar Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson’s brother Jermaine Jackson, spent time together as children at Hayvenhurst — the California home of their grandfather Joe Jackson.

“One of the greatest experiences of my life — growing up with Jafaar as we did at Hayvenhurst as siblings, as cousins, making home movies to now here we are making a major motion picture about my father, his uncle — someone we both love very much,” Prince Jackson said.

The music legend’s son said he was surprised by how much it struck him to see Jafaar Jackson in costume as his father.

“[It] was really an emotional shock because I had not seen my father in a long time,” Prince Jackson told Davis. “And it was difficult to maintain and keep composure because I really just wanted to give him a hug in that moment. But I had to tell him like, ‘Jafaar, I’m proud of you. You’re gonna do great. But I need to take a little step outside and get some air.'”

Some critics have reported that the film was “sanitized” and did not dive deeper into controversies that followed Michael Jackson later in his life.

“I think that my father is probably one of the most misunderstood people out there,” Prince Jackson said. “And I hope that you get a glimpse into the life and the cause and effect that made him who he was.”

Prince Jackson also talked about his nonprofit, Heal Los Angeles Foundation. He noted how his father’s example sparked the decision to bring some families his nonprofit served to the LA premiere of Michael to give them a glimpse of the red carpet and the opportunity to meet cast members and celebrities.

“[Michael Jackson] still made time to give back and used his platform to highlight social needs,” Prince Jackson said. “And that’s where we take inspiration at the Heal Los Angeles Foundation … we want to inspire young people to be their best and to give them the tools that they need to succeed.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date
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We now have the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Stranger Things TV series.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 on April 23.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams is the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney plays Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone. And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible,” Robles said in a statement. “We were able to freeze time and really go on these never before told adventures with them in this timeline.”

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Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ go on sale in May
Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ go on sale in May
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

We now have some official information about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey‘s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, including ticket info.

After the two Wicked stars seemingly confirmed that they’d be starring in a new production of the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, London’s Barbican Centre made it official with an Instagram post. You can now sign up to be notified about tickets, which will go on sale in May. They will only be available via the Barbican website and box office.

The show itself opens in the summer of 2027, which means Ariana fans now have two chances to see her sing live onstage: during her concert tour this year and in the musical next year.

The Sunday in the Park with George revival will be directed by Marianne Elliot, who previously directed Jonathan in a production of Company. He found out he’d landed a starring role in Bridgerton right after his award-winning run in that show ended.

Ariana has stage experience, as well, having won an award for her Broadway debut in the musical 13.  She appeared in the show starting in 2008, when she was 15.

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‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in on criminal sexual contact of minor charges
‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in on criminal sexual contact of minor charges
In this Jan. 19, 2010, file photo, Timothy Busfield attends a premiere in New York. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE)

Timothy Busfield, the actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on the TV series The West Wing, has turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of his show The Cleaning Lady, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The investigation has been quietly ongoing for months by police and prosecutors in Albuquerque, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Detectives investigated both Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, to determine whether she knew of or participated in any conduct that could be considered criminal, sources said. Charges have not been filed against Gilbert.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Busfield did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Gilbert’s publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that the actress “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds…Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to spring 2024.

Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said in a statement: “We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

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