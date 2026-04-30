Prime Video shares first footage from ‘The Love Hypothesis’

Prime Video shares first footage from ‘The Love Hypothesis’

An image showing Prime Video’s upcoming 2026 YA slate. (Prime Video)

We have our first look at The Love Hypothesis.

Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming young adult TV and film slate for the rest of 2026. Through this new initiative, called Obsession is in Session, the streamer has marked a commitment to being the leading destination for YA audiences.

Along with the upcoming film The Love Hypothesis, the almost two-minute sizzle reel shows off first looks at Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, Sterling Point, The Last Sunrise, The Devil’s Mouth, Maxton Hall season 3, Drawn Together (Marfil), Your Fault: London, Perfectos Mentirosos and Clashing Through the Snow.

This marks the first footage shared from The Love Hypothesis, a highly anticipated rom-com based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood.

Its story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, “each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos,” according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

The footage features Lili Reinhart as Olive and Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen out to dinner together.

“This is electric,” Reinhart’s Olive says.

Hazelwood is executive producing the film. Set it Up director Claire Scanlon helmed it from a script by Sarah Rothschild.

Also heavily featured in the sizzle reel is footage from Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, as well as The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in their newest Prime Video projects — films called Clashing Through the Snow and The Devil’s Mouth.

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James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans and celebrities alike are supporting James Van Der Beek’s family following his death at age 48.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the late Dawson’s Creek actor’s family shows Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, donated $25,000 to the fundraiser, adding to the more than $1.8 million raised so far.

Along with Spielberg, Wicked director Jon M. Chu donated $10,000 to the fund.

GoFundMe lists a total of more than 35,000 donations tallied so far.

The fund was created by a user account titled “Friends of the Van Der Beek family” and lists Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek’s wife, as the beneficiary.

James Van Der Beek was best known for playing the titular character, Dawson Leery, on Dawson’s Creek, and later took on a number of roles in films, including Varsity Blues, as well as TV shows such as Mercy, One Tree Hill and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

James Van Der Beek died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife and their six children.

The GoFundMe page describes the financial strain that the family experienced throughout James an Der Beek’s illness, which he revealed to People in 2024.

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the page says.

“Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” it continues. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

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Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
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Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr in ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Lloyd Wakefield)

Barry Keoghan is set to play The Beatles’ Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about the legendary band, and in a new interview with Collider he opens up about what it’s been like to work on the films.

“It’s emotional. It is,” he says. “Because The Beatles, for me, I’ve met Ringo and Paul (McCartney), but you get to know the lads very much through all the research. It’s not pressure, it’s sort of like you just want to do them good.”

The film also stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The cast has been filming in Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, and it sounds like it’s been a great experience for Keoghan.

“And filming up in Liverpool, they’re such lovely people and very welcoming to it,” he says. “There’s just a nice energy around it, and a spiritual kind of circle as well with it.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: First look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ and more
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