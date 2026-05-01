Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep on returning for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep on returning for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and more back to the roles they first portrayed in the original 2006 film. This new movie, which arrives to theaters on Friday, was “a joy” to make, Hathaway told ABC News.

“It’s the rarest thing in the world to get a call to say, ‘Hey, we’re getting the band back together. We know it’s been 20 years, but we’ve got a cool new sound,'” Hathaway said. “We all listened to it and we said, ‘We agree. That’s cool, that’s new, that’s worth risking the legacy of the first film.'”

That was one of Hathaway’s main considerations when deciding whether or not to do the sequel, she said.

“If it wasn’t absolutely necessary to make this one, if it didn’t push the boundary, if it didn’t bring us somewhere new, just let it be,” Hathaway said. 

Streep agreed, saying the entire main cast, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, “were all so important by then,” they didn’t have to return to make the film if they didn’t want to do so.

“We didn’t have to come back, if it wasn’t a really good script. If it wasn’t a really good reason to make this movie at this time,” Streep said.

But there was such a reason: to deliver the same joy to audiences that Hathaway described the entire cast felt making the movie.

“To deliver that kind of love of human creativity and everything it is, demonstrated in fashion and great writing and art and all the things that Runway is trying to uphold,” Streep said. “That’s why we did it. It’s just a warm hug.” 

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Idris Elba talks portraying Sam Nelson in season 2 of ‘Hijack’
Idris Elba talks portraying Sam Nelson in season 2 of ‘Hijack’
Idris Elba in ‘Hijack’ season 2 (Courtesy of Apple TV)

More episodes of Hijack season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV, with Idris Elba returning as professional negotiator Sam Nelson. After surviving a plane hijacking in season 1, Sam ends the season 2 premiere with a plot twist no one saw coming: He is now the mastermind behind the takeover of a subway station in Berlin.

In order to portray this role reversal, Elba said he spoke with the creative team about why the series should return and how Sam had changed since the first season. “[We talked] about why are we coming back and what do we want to see and what would he have had to have gone through to get to the season,” he explained in a recent press conference. “Once we had gotten that, there was a lot of discussion around sort of physically what he might look like.”

To bring that to life, Elba said he explored trauma and its aftermath, especially how men process extreme experiences, adding he was mindful of the unexplored “residue effects” that were left over from season 1.

The result is a version of Sam who shows moments of vulnerability throughout the new season.

Though the stakes have flipped, Elba said his character remains compelling because of his humanity. “He isn’t built to be like the gun-twirling kung fu master guy,” he explained. “He’s sort of using a very cerebral approach, he is thinking on his toes and he has a lot of courage.”

Audiences, he said, “don’t mind seeing someone just rumble and bumble their way through, making sense as they go along.”

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Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Michael Jackson had a lot of #1 hits throughout his career, so it seems fitting that a movie about his life has landed at #1 as well.

The biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, moonwalked its way to #1 at the box office this weekend, debuting in the top spot with a haul of $97 million domestically, and $217 million globally, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, the domestic haul breaks the record for the best biopic debut. The previous record holder was the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, which earned $60 million in its debut week.

Michael’s opening is also the second-best opening of the year, with only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doing better, with its $131 million debut.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slips to #2 this week with $21.2 million in earnings, followed by Project Hail Mary at #3 with $13.2 million. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and The Drama round out the top five with $5.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Besides Michael, the only other debuts to make it in the top 10 this weekend were Over Your Dead Body, starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving, at #8 with $1.4 million, and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again documentary, American Youngboy, at #10 with $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Michael — $97 million
2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $21.2 million
3. Project Hail Mary — $13.2 million
4. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy — $5.6 million
5. The Drama — $2.6 million
6. Hoppers — $1.9 million
7. You, Me & Tuscany — $1.5 million
8. Over Your Dead Body — $1.4 million
9. Mother Mary — $1.3 million
10. American Youngboy — $1.2 million

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2026 Actor Awards: The winners
2026 Actor Awards: The winners
The 2026 Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.

Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O’Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.

Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.

Here are all the winners:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Sinners

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Studio

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
The Last of Us

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