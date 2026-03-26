Dua Lipa joins the cast of A24’s ‘Peaked’

Dua Lipa had a cameo in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, but her next film, 2024’s Argylle, didn’t do that well. Now she’s aiming to split the difference with a role in a third film.
The “Levitating” singer has joined the cast of A24’s upcoming comedy Peaked, which is about two high school mean girls who “try to relive their glory days at their 10-year-reunion,” according to the studio.
The cast also includes Oscar winner Laura Dern, Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie, Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley, Gabby Windey from The Traitors, Emma Mackey from The Chronicles of Narnia and Saturday Night Live cast member Emil Wakim.
A24 has a history of featuring musicians in its films. Among those who have appeared over the years are Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Linkin Park’s Fred Durst, Phoebe Bridgers, Outkast’s Andre Benjamin, Janelle Monáe and rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and Kid Cudi.
HBO Max released the first trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Wednesday, one day earlier than originally planned.
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut in August.
Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.
“With all due respect, we’ve been training for, what, two months? And I haven’t even worn the ring yet,” Pierre’s Stewart says in the teaser trailer.
“Don’t get hung up on the jewelry, junior,” Chandler’s Hal Jordan says in response. “You’re just a f****** substitute teacher. You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”
Hal then shrugs and says, “But alright,” before leaving the ring on the dashboard and jumping out of the driver’s seat of the car he was driving.
Later in the trailer, Hal calls this instance “training.”
True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.
Dylan O’Brien isn’t afraid of playing somebody you’ll probably hate. In fact, he jumped at the opportunity.
The actor stars in director Sam Raimi‘s latest thriller, Send Help, which crash lands into theaters everywhere Friday.
O’Brien plays Bradley Preston, the newly appointed nepo baby boss to Rachel McAdams‘ Linda Little. The pair find themselves the sole survivors of a plane crash, where they must look past their differences in order to survive.
O’Brien’s Bradley is flawed, to say the least. The actor told ABC Audio he wasn’t afraid of playing someone audiences may hate.
“I love watching flawed characters in films. I feel like that’s so much of kind of the history of cinema,” O’Brien said. “I think that such a reason that we find it so appealing of an exploration is that it’s human, you know? So not only was I not afraid of it, but for me, I saw it as being such an amazing opportunity.”
The actor said playing a villainous character like Bradley was a great way to flex his comedy chops.
“I found him hilarious. I was like, ‘This guy is such an a******,'” O’Brien said. “I would love to hate this guy if I were seeing this movie.”
O’Brien even said certain people behind the scenes had reservations that Bradley might be too unlikeable. But he pushed against that to go even harder.
“There was slight fear that I would be very not likable to an extent that would ruin the movie, but I felt that that was my exact role to play to the piece. It would make a part of the engine turn.”
Even still, O’Brien said he saw something more dynamic in Bradley.
“There’s so many layers to him. I loved the challenge of starting off so, so smarmy and seeing that layer, but then like also really delving into the human parts of this person,” O’Brien said.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.
Chris Pratt is a police officer on trial before an AI judge in the new film Mercy.
The film, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov, arrives in theaters on Friday.
Rebecca Ferguson co-stars as Judge Maddox, an AI being in a future dystopia tasked with determining whether Officer Raven (Pratt) killed his wife or if he is innocent. Judge Maddox has a little over an hour to make the decision, and if Raven is found guilty, he dies instantly.
Ferguson told ABC Audio about how she approached playing an AI character.
“I think it was quite good to keep her as automated as possible — as simple as possible — and then work within where the cracks lay in the foundation,” Ferguson said. “AI is supposed to copy human beings. And that was an interesting aspect of it for me.”
Ferguson said that her character has sentenced many people before Raven, but saw something different in him.
“Rather than going into victimization of himself, he was starting to see the flaws within her. So he was starting to question her behaviorism. He was seeing something that she wasn’t prepared for,” Ferguson said.
Pratt said he believes there is a part of Raven that thinks he may have actually committed the crime. This, he says, helps Judge Maddox develop intuition.
AI beings “are not intuitive, they’re just mimicking human behavior,” Pratt said.
“She’s starting to understand that she’s becoming a little bit more sentient, and a little bit more aware and a bit more human, but also is protecting herself from being reset,” Pratt continued. “She’s actually fighting, in a way, for her own life, so that her agency in this thing that she’s developed and who she’s become can be preserved.”