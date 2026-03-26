Colman Domingo to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Colman Domingo to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Colman Domingo is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

NBC has announced that Colman will make his Studio 8H debut to host the April 11 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming projects The Four Seasons, Euphoria and Michael.

He will be joined by Anitta, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated singer is promoting her new album, Equilibrium.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Jack Black, who will host the show for the fifth time on April 4. NBC initially made the announcement of Black’s hosting gig during the March 14 episode, which was hosted by Harry Styles. Black is promoting his upcoming animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 1.

Jack White will serve as the musical guest on the April 4 episode, marking his fifth time performing on the show. White is a 12-time Grammy winner and a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby’s son
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby’s son
Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.’ (Netflix)

Like father, like son. The new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man reveals Barry Keoghan as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy’s notorious gangster Tommy Shelby, who has taken over the family business.

The clip shows Tommy returning to his old stomping grounds in Birmingham, England, seven years after the events of season 6. As his sister Ada puts it, Tommy’s son has been “running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

We eventually see Tommy coming face to face with his son and pouring a shot of whiskey. “Once, I nearly got f****** everything,” we hear Tommy say. “But ‘nearly’ doesn’t count.”

The movie trailer also shows Rebecca Ferguson as a mysterious new character and Tim Roth as a British fascist sympathizer.

Peaky Blinders the series originally ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie is set during World War II and finds Murphy’s Tommy “driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.”

Tom Harper directs the film from a script by Steven Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select theaters March 6 and debuts on Netflix March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Pretty in Pink’ returns to theaters Valentine’s Day weekend to celebrate 40th anniversary
‘Pretty in Pink’ returns to theaters Valentine’s Day weekend to celebrate 40th anniversary
Jon Cryer, Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy on set of the film ‘Pretty In Pink’ in 1986. (Paramount/Getty Images)

Rom-com fans can spend their Valentine’s Day weekend at the movie theater watching the rerelease of an ’80s classic.

Pretty in Pink is returning to cinemas to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Paramount Pictures is partnering with Fathom Entertainment to put the classic coming-of-age rom-com back on the big screen worldwide.

The movie, which stars Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader and Andrew McCarthy, will be back in theaters Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

Pretty in Pink was written and executive produced by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch. It tells the story of a teen girl named Andie (Ringwald) who lives on the other side of town. She has a thing for Blane (McCarthy), who is the high school’s wealthy heartthrob. He asks her to the prom, but their love story is threatened by peer pressure and Andie’s best friend, Duckie (Cryer).

This special 40th anniversary screening features a bonus “Filmmaker Focus” featurette with Deutch, who recounts memories of the movie’s production and talks about its lasting impact.

“For Generation X, Pretty in Pink captured the imaginations and hearts of moviegoers, and that legacy lives on today—forty years later—for movie lovers of all ages,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said in a statement. “Fathom is thrilled to return the movie to the big screen, newly remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4K film transfer supervised by director Howard Deutch.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FINNEAS scoring season 2 of ﻿’Beef’
FINNEAS scoring season 2 of ﻿’Beef’
Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

FINNEAS is scoring the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.

The show, created by showrunner Lee Sung Jin, will return with a new storyline and cast on April 16.

“Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast,” FINNEAS says in a statement. “I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.”

The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and premiered in 2023. The soundtrack notably featured a number of ’90s and early 2000s rock songs, including a cover of the Incubus hit “Drive” recorded by Yeun.

The Beef season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he’s released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.

FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish’s albums.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.