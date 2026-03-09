Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo ‘as long as I’m alive and able’

Elijah Wood attends a screening of ‘Rabbit Trap’ at Brain Dead Studios on Sept. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Elijah Wood doesn’t want anyone else to play Frodo.

The actor, who portrayed the hobbit Frodo Baggins in all three of The Lord of the Rings films, recently told The Sunday Times he does not want his iconic part to be recast in the future.

“I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo,” Wood said, continuing, “as long as I’m alive and able.”

While it is still unconfirmed if Wood will return as Frodo in the 2027 Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, Ian McKellen has said he will come back to play the role of Gandalf.

When asked if he will appear in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed movie, Wood played coy.

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood said. “So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film.”

Wood continued, saying it is “always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth.”

“Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling,” Wood said. “There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

In brief: ‘Love Island: All Stars’ gets Peacock premiere date and more

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the PGA Awards, which reward both film and TV projects. The films vying for the top prize of the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures are Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams and Weapons. This year’s winners will be awarded on Feb. 28 …

We now know who will star alongside Christopher Briney in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports that Landman and 1923‘s Michelle Randolph will play the female lead opposite Briney in the movie, which is being described as Planes, Trains and Automobiles for a new generation …

I got a text! It says that Love Island: All Stars will return to Peacock to premiere its third season on Jan. 14. This spinoff series features fan-favorite U.K. Islanders as they spend their days in a South African villa attempting to find love and hoping not to get dumped from the Island. Maya Jama returns as host for the series’ third season …

‘We will not rest’: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings plead for mother’s safe return
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea for the return of their mother, who remains missing days after police believe she was abducted from her home in Arizona.

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere,” Savannah Guthrie said in a video message posted on Wednesday alongside her sister and brother. “We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Savannah Guthrie made an urgent plea for her mother’s return, citing the 84-year-old’s fragile health.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” Savannah said. “She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

No suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case, the sheriff’s department said on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the investigation. ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN said it received one of the letters, which it forwarded to law enforcement. Officials say they are investigating if any of these letters are legitimate.

Addressing reports of a ransom letter, Savannah Guthrie said Wednesday, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and said it appears she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie’s family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

The FBI is sending additional agents and experts to Pima County, Arizona, to help reinforce efforts on the ground and to aid local investigators in the case, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film
Scarlett Johansson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Michael Le Brecht II)

Scarlett Johansson has scared up a new role.

The actress is set to star in a new Exorcist film from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan tells Deadline.

The movie will tell a new story in The Exorcist franchise and will not be a direct sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Universal are among the producing partners on the project. Flanagan first announced his attachment in May 2024.

