Olivia Colman says she has ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Olivia Colman visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location at Sundance 2026 on Jan. 23, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

Olivia Colman has opened up about her personal connection to the queer stories she has been a part of.

The actress plays the parent of a nonbinary child in the new film Jimpa. In a recent interview with Them, Colman was asked how it feels to be part of so many stories rooted in the queer community.

“I find the most loving and the most beautiful stories are from that community. And I feel really honored to be welcomed,” Colman said.

The actress, who is married to actor Ed Sinclair, noted she has always felt as though she is “sort of nonbinary.”

“Throughout my whole life, I’ve had arguments with people where I’ve always felt sort of nonbinary,” Colman said. “Don’t make that a big sort of title! But I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female. I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes, ‘Yeah, I get that.’ So I do feel at home and at ease. I feel like I have a foot in various camps. I know many people who do.”

Jimpa‘s director, Sophie Hyde, agreed, saying the idea of binaries and gender are problematic.

“The idea of being a woman or womanhood. It doesn’t necessarily fit for all of us. I think these binaries of gender are problematic for many of us. It’s like, how can you fit? There are problems sometimes,” Hyde said.

Colman continued this thought, saying that these binaries limit men, too.

“And men are limited, too, in that — in the expectation they have to live up to. I think with my husband and I, we take turns to be the ‘strong one,’ or the one who needs a little bit of gentleness,” Colman said. “I believe everyone has all of it in them. I’ve always felt like that.”

Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan share what they’ve learned from their characters on ‘Bel-Air’
Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan have portrayed Will Smith and Carlton Banks for four seasons of Bel-Air, and it hasn’t been without its lesson. With Will’s confidence and unique sense of style, Jabari says he’s learned from his character to be unapologetically himself.

“I’ve definitely learned the importance of being yourself in any room that you step into, and being authentic and showing up as yourself because naturally I’m people pleaser,” he tells ABC Audio, noting that sometimes you have to ruffle some feathers. “Will was never scared to do that,” Jabari says of his character. “I’ve definitely taken that part of Will and added it to my repertoire.” 

Olly says playing Carlton has made him “a much more compassionate person.”

“I’m a lot more empathetic. I’m a lot more patient,” he shares. “Playing a character that has been through so much struggle and is going through so much struggle just kind of makes you stop and realize that everyone’s dealing with battles that you don’t necessarily know.” He adds that he’s also noticed he’s a “very emotional person,” though he’s uncertain whether “the show has done it to me or if I’ve just always been this way.” 

With Bel-Air coming to an end, Olly says he’ll miss the cast, which he calls “the most talented artists in the world.”

“I’ve got to spend four incredible seasons working with all of them every single day, right, and the show is its cast, and it’s that incredible cast that’s gotten us to four seasons,” he says. “I’ll miss these guys forever.”

As for Jabari, he’ll miss the feeling of walking on set and seeing his fellow cast members — plus the great food from the show’s craft service. “We always had a great breakfast,” he shares. 

Bel-Air is streaming on Peacock.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The series finale of the beloved sci-fi series will find the Hawkins gang united to defeat Vecna once and for all.

Run Away: The latest Harlan Coben series adaptation follows a web of secrets and a search for a missing daughter.

ABC
The Year: 2025: Robin Roberts‘ annual retrospective includes interviews with Jonas Brothers and Robert Irwin.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: The annual televised countdown to the new year features musical performances that lead up to the Times Square ball drop.

E!, USA Network
Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler hosts the awards ceremony on Jan. 4.

Movie theaters
The Plague: This horror film expands into even more theaters to start off the new year.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

