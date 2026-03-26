Ryan Gosling to star in new event film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Ryan Gosling attends the ‘Project Hail Mary’ world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 9, 2026, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling is teaming up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for his next project.

The Oscar nominee will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce this new movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures. Kwan and Wang most recently produced the upcoming documentary The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

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