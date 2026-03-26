Ryan Gosling to star in new event film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Ryan Gosling to star in new event film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Ryan Gosling attends the ‘Project Hail Mary’ world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 9, 2026, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling is teaming up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for his next project.

The Oscar nominee will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce this new movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures. Kwan and Wang most recently produced the upcoming documentary The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Hans Zimmer to score Netflix series ‘All the Sinners Bleed’
Hans Zimmer to score Netflix series ‘All the Sinners Bleed’
A photo of Hans Zimmer. (Lee Kirby)

Hans Zimmer is taking his talents to Netflix.

The Oscar-winning composer will score the streaming service’s upcoming thriller series All the Sinners Bleed. He will do so alongside his composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music. This upcoming show is an adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s thriller novel of the same name.

All the Sinners Bleed will follow the first Black sheriff in a Southern county who is haunted by his mother’s death. He leads the hunt for a serial killer who has targeted the county’s Black community for years.

It is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, and comes from showrunner Joe Robert Cole, who also writes, executive produces and directs several episodes.

All the Sinners Bleed lives in the tension between faith, violence and redemption, the kind of moral complexity where music speaks most powerfully. Joe Robert Cole and S.A. Cosby have created a world that is haunting, intimate and unflinchingly human,” Zimmer said in a press release. “We’re proud to collaborate with Netflix, Higher Ground and Amblin on a series unafraid to sit with discomfort and truth, allowing the score to breathe in moments of silence as much as in moments of chaos.”

Cole similarly spoke highly of Zimmer in his own statement.

“Hans crafts unforgettable themes and immersive scores that root you emotionally in the world of a story. Our series explores the lighter and darker halves of who we are as people and which side wins within us,” Cole said. “I’m incredibly excited to have Hans and the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective interpreting this core contention through music.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more
In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more

Will Arnett is replacing David Harbour in the upcoming Tony Gilroy film Behemoth! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour exited the project as he was “in need of some downtime.” Arnett joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. While an official logline for the film has not been released, the outlet reports it is a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it. Pascal will play a musician who returns to Los Angeles while Wilde will be his former lover …

Real Time with Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons. HBO has extended the late night series through 2028. The show, which is hosted by Maher, returns for season 24 on Jan. 23 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max …

The winter he starred in a comedy. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney is set to star in the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports the actor will lead the comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. It is being described as similar to the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles

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Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with ride-share driver
Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with ride-share driver
Kiefer Sutherland attends the World Premiere of ‘Tinsel Town’ at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested just after midnight early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

According to police, the radio call was for an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

Sutherland is accused of allegedly assaulting the ride-share driver and entering the vehicle, according to police. The actor is considered to be the suspect and the driver the alleged victim, police said. No injuries required medical treatment in the incident.

The 24 actor was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

According to jail records, Sutherland posted $50,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 2.

The Hollywood Division of the LAPD is investigating the incident.

Sutherland, known for his role as Jack Bauer in the action-packed 24 series, is the son of the late actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas.

He has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work on 24.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Sutherland for any additional information or comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.