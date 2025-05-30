Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars in The World Will Tremble, the new film that tells the true story of how a group of Polish Jewish prisoners escaped from the first Nazi death camp during World War II.
Directed by Lior Geller, the film follows the previously untold story of the first eyewitness account of the Holocaust. Jackson-Cohen plays Solomon Wiener, who was held captive as a gravedigger and had to bury his own, before he and fellow prisoner Michael Podchlebnik, played by Jeremy Neumark Jones in the film, decided to escape.
Both Wiener and Podchlebnik lost their families to the Nazis. They escaped the prison camp Chelmno not for themselves, but instead for other Jews and in an attempt to warn the rest of the world about the horrific scale of the Nazi crimes.
“It’s a shame to say I didn’t know how it all began, never really stopped to think about the intricacies of how this process kind of ran,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It was sort of quite an eye-opener and quite an arresting thing also to know that every single thing in the script is an entirely true story. So it’s quite sobering.”
This is the only film to portray Chelmno on screen. Additionally, there is not one book, whether academic or fiction, that depicts Wiener and Podchlebnik’s escape. Jackson-Cohen says it feels so important for their story to finally be told in this film.
“The Holocaust survivors, there are so few and in not very long there won’t be any. And we forget, with history. We like to forget,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It’s such an exceptional thing what these people went through and what they did that I think stories, and especially true stories like that, really deserve to be heard.”
Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.
The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.
DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”
The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.
This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.
It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The 52-year-old shared the health update with People, saying, “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” and adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord, to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.
There is currently no known cure for ALS but some treatments, including FDA-approved medications and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient’s quality of life.
Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist for Maimonides Health, told ABC News that a person’s age is considered to be one of the risk factors of ALS.
“Most people will be diagnosed somewhere between the ages of 40 and 70. And typically, the average age of diagnosis is about 55,” Croll said. “There’s really only two known risk factors for ALS. One is a family history of it and the other is age. So the older you are, the more likely you are to get it.”
Dane, who has built a 30-year acting career, shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy.”
More recently, the longtime actor portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria.
Dane told People that despite his diagnosis, he’s continuing to work on the hit HBO show, which begins filming its third and final season on April 14.
“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of ‘Euphoria’ next week,” Dane said.
But Dane, often in the spotlight, is also requesting space, telling People, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two daughters.
Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018 but called it off in March 2025.