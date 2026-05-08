Hulu shares trailer for new Mindy Kaling comedy ‘Not Suitable For Work’

Avantika Vandanapu and Ella Hunt star in ‘Not Suitable For Work.” (Disney)

The trailer for Not Suitable For Work has arrived.

Hulu has released the official trailer for Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series.

The show follows “five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan,” according to its official synopsis.

It stars Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis. Also part of the cast are Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington.

The trailer shows off the main five cast members as they settle into their professional careers in New York City.

“It’s my first real day of work and I have decided it’s my alpha day,” Hunt’s AJ Pascarelli says in the trailer.

“Your what?” Vandanapu’s Abby says in return.

“Did you get nothing from Wolf of Wall Street?” AJ says, as she laces her tie.

Kaling created Not Suitable for Work. She executive produces it alongside showrunner Charlie Grandy.

Not Suitable For Work premieres its first three episodes on June 2. Two episodes drop each week that follows, before the finale airs on June 23.

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