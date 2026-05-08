Hulu shares trailer for new Mindy Kaling comedy ‘Not Suitable For Work’

Hulu shares trailer for new Mindy Kaling comedy ‘Not Suitable For Work’

Avantika Vandanapu and Ella Hunt star in ‘Not Suitable For Work.” (Disney)

The trailer for Not Suitable For Work has arrived.

Hulu has released the official trailer for Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series.

The show follows “five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan,” according to its official synopsis. 

It stars Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis. Also part of the cast are Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington.

The trailer shows off the main five cast members as they settle into their professional careers in New York City.

“It’s my first real day of work and I have decided it’s my alpha day,” Hunt’s AJ Pascarelli says in the trailer.

“Your what?” Vandanapu’s Abby says in return.

“Did you get nothing from Wolf of Wall Street?” AJ says, as she laces her tie.

Kaling created Not Suitable for Work. She executive produces it alongside showrunner Charlie Grandy.

Not Suitable For Work premieres its first three episodes on June 2. Two episodes drop each week that follows, before the finale airs on June 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Deano’ animated series coming to Hulu and more
In brief: ‘Deano’ animated series coming to Hulu and more

Several stars are confirmed to join the cast of the revival of Scrubs. Deadline reports that Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, who portrayed The Janitor and Jordan on the original show, are going to reprise their roles in this new series. Also joining as guest stars are Rachel Bilson, Andy Ridings and Lisa Gilroy …

A full-length version of the popular web series Childish Deano has been picked up by Hulu. Variety reports that eight episodes of the half-hour animated comedy, which will now be titled Deano, are on the way. It comes from creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier, with both men writing the show and Thomas providing the voice of the lead, titular character. Bluey creator Joe Brumm will executive produce the series, which serves as his first adult animated show producing credit …

Tell Me Lies may have ended, but at least it went out on top. Deadline reports the season 3 finale of the series garnered over 3.5 million views in its first day on Disney+ and Hulu. This means it’s up almost 70% from the season 3 premiere’s same-day audience …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson perform onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concerton February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Maya Hawke and singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson are married.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony on Feb. 14, surrounded by family and close friends, according to People.

Maya Hawke’s parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were both in attendance.

The occasion also saw a reunion of many of her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

For their special day, Maya Hawke wore a white wedding dress styled with an oversized, feathery winter coat, while Hutson opted for a traditional tuxedo.

Thurman arrived in a light blue gown with coordinating shoes, and Ethan Hawke wore an all-black look. Maya Hawke’s brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also in attendance.

ABC News has reached out to Maya Hawke’s representative, but did not hear back immediately.

Hutson previously confirmed Maya Hawke was his fiancée during an interview with SoCal Sound Sessions which was published in March of 2025.

In April, Maya Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring, and later that month, she and Hutson made their red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain in New York City, which she attended in support of Sink.

Maya Hawke first crossed paths with Hutson while making music several years ago. Hutson later opened for Phoebe Bridgers on tour from 2022 to 2023 and appeared on Maya Hawke’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards celebrating the best in film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 4 of the reality series makes its debut.

Sunny Nights: An American brother and sister travel to Australia only to get caught up in the criminal underworld in the new series.

Paramount+
The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are married in the new show from Taylor Sheridan.

Movie theaters
Reminders of Him: The latest Colleen Hoover book to get a film adaptation makes its debut.

Undertone: The A24 horror movie follows a podcast host who cares for her dying mother.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.