Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Three.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s time to go back to Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the official teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Denis Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah.

The trailer opens with Chalamet’s Paul holding Zendaya’s Chani in his arms. The scene takes place many years after the events of Dune: Part Two, and Chani is pregnant with Paul’s child. They discuss what to name the baby.

If it’s a boy, “I would name him Leto,” Chani says, after the late Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father. “So he would have the wisdom of his grandfather,” she continues.

The trailer also shows us footage of an ongoing war, including a battle scene where we see our first appearance of Robert Pattinson’s villain Scytale, sporting a platinum blond buzz cut with matching eyebrows.

“The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back. I’m doing the best I can to protect my family. How did father do it?” Paul asks his mother, Lady Jessica, played once again by Rebecca Ferguson.

“Your father never started a war,” she tells him.

Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh and Isaach De Bankolé also star in the film, along with Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem, as well as newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series
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The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.

Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

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In brief: ‘Scarpetta’ official trailer and more
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Nicole Kidman’s latest show has debuted its official trailer. Prime Video has released the new trailer for its crime thriller series Scarpetta. Kidman stars alongside an ensemble that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose. The new show, which is based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling books, premieres on March 11 …

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Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations
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The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.

Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.

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