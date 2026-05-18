In brief: Final ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ guests announced and more

In brief: Final ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ guests announced and more

A star-studded cast has come together to star in the upcoming transgressive psychological thriller film The Servant. Deadline reports that Colman Domingo, Nicholas Hoult, Noah Jupe and Emma Corrin have been cast to star in the movie that will be directed by Francis Lee. The movie is set in 1950s New York City and follows Tony (Hoult), a British man who moves into a Central Park apartment and becomes embroiled in power play with his manservant, Barrett (Domingo) …

Here comes The Bride! The Warner Bros. Pictures film by director Maggie Gyllenhaal has set its streaming debut. It will be available to watch on HBO Max on May 22. The movie stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale and also features Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz …

The final week of guests for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have been announced. Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg will appear as guests on the May 19 show, while Colbert himself will take “The Colbert Questionert,” a segment which will feature special guests, on the May 20 episode, according to a press release. The series finale of the show will air on May 21 …

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‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 gets Netflix premiere date
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 gets Netflix premiere date
Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2. (Netflix)

The release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series will release on June 25. The streaming service also released a behind-the-scenes video showing off the cast on the set of season 2.

Stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula) and Miyako (Toph) talk about how excited they are for fans to see the new season of the show.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that’s threatened by the Fire Nation.

“After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to the new season’s official logline.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

After the success of season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

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H.E.R. stars in official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’
H.E.R. stars in official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’
Raissa (Liza Soberano) and Jo (H.E.R.) in ‘Forgotten Island,’ directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. (DreamWorks Animation)

The official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island has arrived.

Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. stars alongside Liza Soberano in the upcoming movie, which centers on friendship. The pair voice high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends ever since they were in grade school. The movie picks up as the girls are set to go off on separate life paths.

“While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families,” according to an official description from Universal Pictures.

On the island, the pair meet new friends, such as the weredog Raww (Dave Franco), as well as new enemies, like The Dreaded Manananggal (Lea Salonga). Eventually, the best friends discover they can return home, but only if they give up all of the memories they have of each other. The besties then race to find a way to get home without forgetting each other forever. 

The trailer is set to the song “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. In it, we see Jo and Raissa get transported to the new land, where they receive a warning.

“The Forgotten Island is a dangerous place,” they’re told by a character voiced by Jenny Slate. “The longer you’re here, the more memories you’ll forget.”

The film’s star-studded voice cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng. It was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Forgotten Island debuts in theaters on Sept. 25.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

HBO
Half Man: The new show from the creator of Baby Reindeer makes its premiere. 

Netflix
Running Point: Kate Hudson stars in season 2 of the comedy series from co-creator Mindy Kaling. 

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85: This animated series takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the original show. 

Apex: Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton star in this movie set in the Australian wilderness.

Prime Video
Kevin: Aubrey Plaza lends her voice to this new adult animated series about a cat. 

Movie theaters
Michael: This music biopic tells the story of the King of Pop. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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