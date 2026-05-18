DRC Ebola outbreak affecting ‘small number of Americans,’ CDC says

DRC Ebola outbreak affecting ‘small number of Americans,’ CDC says

Healthcare workers receive training on administering the Ebola vaccine in a study carried out with the support of the World Health Organization as part of the fight against the Ebola virus in Kampala, Uganda on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Sunday that a “small number of Americans” are directly affected by an Ebola outbreak occurring in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The CDC is working with other U.S. agencies to coordinate the safe withdrawal of the Americans,” the CDC said in its statement. The agency did not confirm the number of people affected, the type of exposure or whether any individuals had experienced symptoms.

“We don’t discuss or comment on individual dispositions,” Dr. Satish Pillai, the CDC’s incident manager for Ebola, said during a press briefing on Sunday. “It is a highly dynamic situation, and at this point, what I would say is, we continue to assess, we will continue to keep you posted as we learn more.”

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said in a statement that the ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda constituted a “public health emergency of international concern.”

As of Sunday, the CDC said there were 10 confirmed Ebola cases and 336 suspected cases in the DRC. There had been 88 suspected deaths in the DRC, as well as two confirmed cases and one confirmed death in Uganda from people who had traveled to the DRC.

The CDC said that the risk to the American public remains low. Ebola virus spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person and does not spread through casual contact or air.

“CDC has extensive experience and expertise in responding to Ebola outbreaks,” CDC acting Director Jay Bhattacharya said on a call with reporters on Friday. “It is a large outbreak, and we were just informed yesterday about it.”

He added, “We’re absolutely committed to making sure that they can get resources as they need. We have helped with other Ebola outbreaks in the past … We have lots of hard-earned lessons. The key thing here is to know that we are absolutely involved.”

It is the DRC’s 17th outbreak of Ebola since the disease emerged in the 1970s, according to the WHO.

This strain of Ebola is caused by Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no therapeutics or vaccines, the WHO said.

The WHO has declared international public health emergencies over previous Ebola outbreaks as well as COVID-19 and mpox.

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Husband of woman reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas being questioned following arrest: Attorney
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The Hookers’ boat, “Soulmate,” is seen in Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, April 8, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The husband of a woman who was reported missing in the Bahamas after going overboard on a dinghy is being questioned by police following his arrest in connection with his wife’s disappearance, his attorney said Friday.

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, had departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for Elbow Cay around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The couple was en route to their yacht, Soulmate, when bad weather caused Lynette Hooker to fall overboard, her husband told authorities.

Brian Hooker has not yet been charged following his arrest on Wednesday, his attorney confirmed to ABC News on Friday. He is being interviewed by police and there may be a charging decision afterward, the attorney, Terrel Butler, said. Police can hold him for up to 48 hours before seeking an extension, she said.

Brian Hooker has been cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation, his attorney said. He was injured after falling into the water while assisting police in a search of the Soulmate boat on the night of his arrest, according to Butler. He has since been treated for his injuries, which included an abrasion, she said.

The attorney said Brian Hooker is “heartbroken” over his wife’s disappearance and that his arrest has been “traumatic.”

“Brian appears completely heartbroken and deeply distressed. His primary concern and source of intense frustration is his inability to continue the search for his wife of 25 years,” Butler said in a statement after visiting her client at the police station on Thursday. “The trauma of her disappearance, coupled with his current detention as a suspect, has left him in an extremely fragile state.”

He “categorically denies the allegations made against him,” Butler said in an earlier statement.

The arrest came after multiple sources told ABC News a criminal investigation had been opened into whether there was any wrongdoing in the case.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the probe, according to a source familiar with the investigation. 

The search is ongoing for Lynette Hooker, according to police.

Her husband told police the strong currents on Saturday took her out to sea, authorities said. She was holding the boat key when she went overboard, causing the 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy’s engine to shut off, police noted.

Her husband spoke out for the first time on Wednesday, saying he is “heartbroken over the recent boat accident.”

In a statement posted to social media, Brian Hooker said “unpredictable seas and high winds” caused his “beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy” near Elbow Cay.

“Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus,” he said.

Brian Hooker subsequently paddled the boat back to shore, arriving at around 4 a.m. Sunday to a marina, where he reported his wife overboard to an individual who then alerted police, authorities said.

The search and rescue operation has been conducted by land, sea and air and involved multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.  

Brian Hooker thanked the agencies “who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us.” 

“Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time,” he said.

Butler said Brian Hooker will not be making any further statements to the media amid the ongoing investigation.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has called for a “full and complete investigation” into her mother’s disappearance.

She told ABC News her mother is fit and a good swimmer, and described what her stepfather told her about his wife’s disappearance.

“He said that my mom’s missing and that she fell out of the boat and that he threw a life jacket to her or something, and he doesn’t know if she got it or not,” she said.

“I just hope we find her,” she added.

The Hookers are avid sailors, documenting their travels on social media under the name “The Sailing Hookers.”

The U.S. State Department is “aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay” and is “working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance,” a spokesperson for the agency said Monday.

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