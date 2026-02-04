Dave Coulier reveals his tongue cancer is in remission

Dave Coulier reveals his tongue cancer is in remission

Dave Coulier appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 4, 2026. (ABC News)

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier says he is now in remission from tongue cancer, which he was diagnosed with one year after finishing treatment for another type of cancer, Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Coulier said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

The 66-year-old actor revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue, one year after he completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat, and they said, ‘Let’s take a look at this,'” Coulier recalled on GMA.

Coulier said he underwent a robotic surgery so doctors could get a biopsy and confirm a second cancer diagnosis, which doctors told him was unrelated to his previous cancer diagnosis.

“It was revealed that I have carcinoma. And totally unrelated,” said Coulier. “That PET scan and early detection … saved my life.”

Coulier previously said he would undergo 35 radiation treatments through the end of 2025 to address the squamous carcinoma. He opened up about the experience on GMA as well.

“[Radiation has] totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” Coulier said. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps.”

Coulier credits his family and close friends, like Full House co-star John Stamos, for supporting him along his cancer journey.

“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” Coulier said.

“And John flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh,” he added. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”

Coulier said he hopes to encourage others to pay attention to their health and get regular checkups as necessary.

“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” Coulier said. “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror … so early detection really means everything.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ wins #1 at the box office with million
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ wins #1 at the box office with $63 million
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ poster (Universal)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 played to win at the box office this weekend.

The Josh Hutcherson-starring sequel, based on the popular horror game, took the #1 spot with $63 million. According to Variety, that exceeded predictions, which had it debuting between $35 million and $40 million. But it didn’t quite reach the heights of the first film, which debuted with $80 million in 2023.

Coming in at #2 was Zootopia 2 with $43 million. The Disney film now surpassed $900 million globally.

The new anime release Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution debuted at #4, while Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, came in at #6.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $63 million
2. Zootopia 2 — $43 million
3. Wicked: For Good — $16.75 million
4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution — $10.2 million
5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $3.5 million
6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair — $3.25 million
7. Eternity — $2.7 million
8. Hamnet — $2.3 million
9. Dhurandhar — $1.98 million
10. Predator: Badlands — $1.86 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction
Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Investigations are continuing Tuesday morning after the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” adding that the home is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone.

Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.

Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” Nanos said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Wilderness’ shines a light on controversial outdoor youth camps
‘The Wilderness’ shines a light on controversial outdoor youth camps
Lamar Johnson in ‘The Wilderness.’ (Dark Star Pictures)

A new movie called The Wilderness aims to highlight the world of outdoor youth camps.

The industry, which claims to help teenagers struggling with addiction and other issues through rigorous outdoor activity, has sparked backlash over its lack of regulation, with critics saying the camps endanger minors.

“I think for the film, it’s just really spreading awareness, and making people be aware that there are camps like this that exist. I’m sure there are some really great ones, but a lot of them are unregulated,” star Lamar Johnson told ABC Audio.

Johnson said he wasn’t aware of the issue until coming across the script for The Wilderness.

“I read the script and I discovered it in the story. I thought it was just that — a story,” Johnson said. “Then I connected with the director/writer, Spencer King, and he told me that he himself actually went through one of these programs.”

Johnson, who starred in HBO’s The Last of Us, appears as a camp attendee alongside a character played by Hunter Doohan, best known for his role on Netflix’s Wednesday.

“The collaboration with everyone and the camaraderie that we all built together, collectively as a cast, I think is — it was beautiful,” Johnson said.

Part of that camaraderie, he adds, came from filming in beautiful but often grueling desert environments. 

“We spent a night outdoors, as they would. We kind of were in this cave, kind of, this kind of cove, and we spent the night under the stars,” Johnson said. “It really allowed us to just live in that headspace while we were shooting.”

In addition to spreading awareness of wilderness camps, Johnson said he hopes audiences leave with empathy for the teens involved.

“You know a lot of these kids are ‘troubled,’ but I think they’re more so misunderstood,” Johnson said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.