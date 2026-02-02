‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date

A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

We now have the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Stranger Things TV series.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 on April 23.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams is the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney plays Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone. And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible,” Robles said in a statement. “We were able to freeze time and really go on these never before told adventures with them in this timeline.”

Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognized in UK’s New Year’s Honours List 2026
Cynthia Erivo at The Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars on King Charles III‘s New Year’s Honours List 2026. The honors system recognizes figures from across British society for their public achievements, and commitment to serving and helping the U.K.

Idris has been awarded a knighthood for his services to young people, while Cynthia has been made an MBE for services to music and drama.

Idris has worked with the youth via his Elba Hope Foundation, which supports education, among other things. He previously launched the Don’t Stop Your Future anti knife advocacy campaign and teamed with the King’s Trust (formerly known as the Prince’s Trust) to provide youth with hands-on training, mentoring and direct pathways into in music, creative media and more.

As for Cynthia, her services in music and drama include acting and/or singing in Broadway’s The Color Purple, Wicked and its sequel, Harriet and Genius: Aretha. She’s also shared her expertise with other artists via a master class at the American Theatre Wing.

Golden Globes 2026: The winners
CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24’s Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $64 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $20 million
3. Marty Supreme — $15.59 million
4. The Housemaid –– $15.4 million
5. Anaconda — $14.55 million
6. David –– $12.7 million
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $11.2 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $7.6 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $5.3 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

