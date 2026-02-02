‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother missing in Arizona, evidence of crime at home: Sheriff

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

There is evidence of a crime at the home of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, according to authorities in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed her home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, urging residents to check home security cameras.

The search and rescue effort for Nancy Guthrie, which was conducted late into Sunday night “to no avail,” has ended for the time being, Nanos said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.

The FBI said it is assisting in the investigation.

There’s no indication at this time that the public is in danger, authorities said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night by family members, Nanos said. Her children brought her home, where she lives alone, around 9:45 p.m. local time, according to Nanos. The following morning, her family got a call from their mother’s church saying she wasn’t there, he said.

“The family went to the house. I’m thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us,” he said.

Investigators found “circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature,” Sgt. David Stivers from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, said during the press briefing Monday, though he did not go into further detail.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cellphone.

It is unclear if this was targeted, Nanos said. When asked whether Savannah Guthrie has received any threats, the sheriff said his department has been in touch with her security team and is unaware of any such threats at the moment.

“We’re not going to dismiss any angles for sure, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that,” Nanos said.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie is missing and said the family is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement read by Craig Melvin on the Today show on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Beatles films add Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Anna Sawai and Aimee Lou Wood
Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 10, 2025, in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

We now know the actresses who will play the love interests of The Beatles in the upcoming four-film cinematic event centered on the iconic band.

Sony Pictures has announced that Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Anna Sawai and Aimee Lou Wood will play Linda Eastman, Maureen Cox, Yoko Ono and Pattie Boyd in the films directed by Sam Mendes.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right – and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure,” Mendes said in a press release.

The Beatles films will star Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of the band’s point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band’s history, according to the release.

All four of The Beatles films will arrive in theaters worldwide in April 2028.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled “Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?,” follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world’s most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It’s also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda’s friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody on the poster for the Broadway play ‘The Fear of 13.’ (Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions)

Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?

The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.

The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It’s based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino’s work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.

“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination,” according to an official synopsis.

Performances start at New York City’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.

Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.

Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Christina Swarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.

Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.