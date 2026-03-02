‘Zombies 5’ officially happening without Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly

‘Zombies 5’ officially happening without Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly

The logo for ‘Zombies 5.’ (Disney)

If they laugh, we’ll say, we’re getting a fifth Zombies movie someday.

A fifth film in the hit Zombies franchise has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel. It will begin production in New Zealand in the spring, with its official title to be announced at a later date.

Malachi Barton and Freya Skye are set to star in this new movie after joining the franchise as characters Victor and Nova in the fourth film. Original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will not return as Zed and Addison, although they will remain involved as executive producers.

Also returning for the fifth film is Trevor Tordjman, who will reprise his role as Bucky, Addison’s cousin and the beloved cheer captain from the original trilogy.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires stars Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife will also make up this new movie’s cast.

As far as plot goes, Zombies 5 will feature the introduction of mermaids into the Zombies universe.

There is peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires following the events of the fourth film. But it is “put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies,” according to an official description. “Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.”

New cast members include Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin and Olive Mortimer as Sandy, who are a trio of mysterious mermaids. Emily Costtrici also joins the cast as Izzy, a zombie who is Zed’s cousin and a new transfer student.

Paul Hoen, who has directed all of the films in the Zombies franchises, returns to helm this fifth installment.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney Channel and Disney+.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Steve Carrell comedy ‘Rooster’ gets release date, official trailer
Steve Carrell comedy ‘Rooster’ gets release date, official trailer
Steve Carell in season 1 of ‘Rooster.’ (HBO Max)

Steve Carrell makes his return to TV comedy in the Rooster official trailer.

HBO Max has released the trailer and release date for the new original comedy series. It will debut to the streaming service on March 8. The 10-episode season will premiere a new episode each Sunday through May 10.

Carell stars as Greg Russo, a famous author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive).

The trailer starts with Katie, who is a college professor, saying that her husband, also a professor, has left her for a graduate student.

Greg visits the college’s campus to make sure Katie’s job is safe. This visit comes after a few incidents, such as a house fire and Katie punching her husband on-campus.

“You’re a bestselling author parents have actually heard of. We really could use your help,” the college’s president tells Greg on his visit.

Seemingly to save his daughter’s job, Greg takes on a teaching role at the school. This comes to the delight of the students, who refer to him as the hero of his book series — Rooster.

“Any time Katie has a problem, I swoop in. But I can’t fix this. I’m not Rooster,” Greg says.

“This is college,” a random college student tells him. “You can be the Rooster if you want.”

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai also star in the comedy, which is co-showrun by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Bait’ gets release date and more
In brief: ‘Bait’ gets release date and more

Prime Video has released the first-look images and release date for its upcoming comedy series Bait. Riz Ahmed stars in the six-episode series, which debuts all of its episodes on March 25. Ahmed stars as a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes just as his life spirals out of control …

Magic Mike Live is headed to New York City. The stage show, which was created and directed by Channing Tatum, is set to open at a custom-built venue one block from Times Square in fall 2026. Previews start on Oct. 8, while the show officially opens on Oct. 22 …

Madelyn Cline is the latest to join Glen Powell‘s upcoming, untitled comedy movie. Deadline reports that Judd Apatow is directing the film, which finds Powell starring as a country music star in free fall. Cline will play a pop star in the upcoming movie, which is set to release in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says ‘the world is gonna be happy this Sunday’
Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says ‘the world is gonna be happy this Sunday’
Bad Bunny appears on stage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference on Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don’t have to speak his language to enjoy the show he’ll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.

Asked whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, “I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance.”

“I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish,” he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish … it’s better if they learn to dance.”

“But I think there’s no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy.”

The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, “I’m just trying to enjoy it. … That’s what I’m trying to focus [on] … and trying not to [feel] pressure.”

And while he’s personally pumped for the show, he shared, “I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they[‘re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that’s what … make[s] it special.”

Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.

“Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me,” he told reporters. “And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they’re gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time.” 

But while many fans can’t wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They’ve targeted the Puerto Rican native’s songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.

Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.

Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.