Nicolas Cage series ‘Spider-Noir’ gets release date, two teaser trailers

Nicolas Cage as The Spider in a scene from ‘Spider-Noir’ season 1. (Prime Video)

Nicolas Cage returns to the Spider-Verse in the official teaser trailers for Spider-Noir.

Prime Video released two versions of the new trailer for its upcoming live-action series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, on Thursday. The streaming service also announced that the show will make its global premiere on May 27.

The series finds Cage starring in his first leading TV role, as he reprises the character he originally voiced in the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This live-action take on the character is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, which tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero,” according to its official synopsis.

A unique feature of this brand-new show is that it will be available to watch in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option. Because of this, two different teaser trailers have released for the series; one entirely in black-and-white and one in color.

Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson also star in the new series.

Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy Award-winning director of Fleabag and Killing Eve, helmed and executive produced the show’s first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the co-showrunners of the project. They developed the series with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who all also executive produce.

Related Posts

Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman‘s talk show. He’s officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael’s episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. “I never played a video game in my life,” David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, “I knew I would catch you on something.”

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman

Season 6 of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

 

Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron
Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution‘s “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss,” also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The God of Thunder stars in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian god Thor.

The trailer finds Thor kneeling in the wilderness as he prays to be able to return home to his daughter.

“Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm,” Thor says in the teaser. “Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words.”

As Thor prays, we see a clip of him inside a home, where his daughter, Love, rests inside of her bed. He goes to her and comforts her at her bedside.

Love is played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. She first took on the role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

This is the second teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

