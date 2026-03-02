Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose steals the show on Actor Awards red carpet

Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose steals the show on Actor Awards red carpet

Rue Rose Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor was a nominee at the 2026 Actor Awards Sunday night, but her daughter Rue Rose Shumpert was the star of the show. Rue attended the event with Teyana and appeared to be ready for the spotlight, as she was captured fixing her mother’s dress, striking some poses and even performing a song from the movie Frozen

She introduced herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “My name is Rue Rose, and my age is 5.” She asked if she could sing a song, before announcing, “I’m going to sing Frozen, but just in a different voice.”

After being met with applause from her mother, Rue asked to sing another song, and was told she and Teyana would “come back and sing.”

On Monday Teyana reflected on having Rue with her at the awards show, calling Rue “the most perfect date.”

“Rue Rose, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. You make every room brighter, every step lighter, every dream bigger. Bigger than fashion. Bigger than awards. This one felt like legacy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this night with you is a memory I’ll hold in my heart forever.”

She added that Rue “had a blastttttttt” turning the red carpet “upside down.” “I think it’s time for her sag card!!! lol,” she wrote

