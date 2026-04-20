Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and more cast in ‘Elden Ring’ live-action film

Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and more cast in ‘Elden Ring’ live-action film

Kit Connor attends The 28th British Independent Film Awards at The Roundhouse on Nov. 30, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Cailee Spaeny attends the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The cast for the live-action Elden Ring film adaptation has been revealed.

A24 has shared the official cast list for its upcoming movie based on the popular video game as production is set to start this spring.

Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz are set to star in the film. A24 has dated it for release on March 3, 2028.

The specific characters each actor will play have yet to be announced.

Director Alex Garland is set to helm the movie, which is being filmed for IMAX. Elden Ring marks a reunion for Spaeny and Garland, as the actress previously starred in his film Civil War.

Connor took to his Instagram Story to confirm his casting in Garland’s film.

“Ridiculously proud to be a part of this team,” he wrote.

Elden Ring is a video game based on a mythological story by George R. R. Martin. It debuted in 2022 and allows players to “explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges,” according to an official description from its publisher Bandai Namco.

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‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
Quinta Brunson stars in season 5 of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

School is back in session.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.

The announcement was made in a post to ABC and Abbott Elementary‘s official Instagram accounts.

“Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call,” the post’s caption reads.

The post features a photo of teacher Barbara Howard, who is portrayed by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the sitcom, and a phone number fans can call. When called, the number takes you to a voicemail Ralph has made in character as Mrs. Howard.

“I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven’t heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC,” the voicemail says. “I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend, I’m running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair.”

The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fifth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis star in the sitcom.

Brunson took to Instagram to share the renewal announcement news.

“More @abbottelemabc coming your way :),” she captioned her post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

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‘The Incredibles 3,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ get summer 2028 release dates, ‘Toy Story 5’ shares new clip
‘The Incredibles 3,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ get summer 2028 release dates, ‘Toy Story 5’ shares new clip
A scene from ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ (Disney)

Josh D’Amaro’s first day as Disney CEO has brought about several new announcements from the company.

The upcoming third The Incredibles film and the second live-action Lilo & Stitch movie have received new release dates in summer 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will release in theaters on May 26, 2028. Disney previously announced that a sequel to the successful movie was in development back in June 2025. The first live-action Lilo & Stitch movie opened on May 23, 2025, before it grossed over $920 million worldwide.

The Incredibles 3 has landed a new theatrical release date of June 16, 2028. The project was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2024, where Disney and Pixar revealed that Brad Bird would return to the franchise to helm its third movie. At the time, Disney said the film would release in spring 2026, and also confirmed Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson’s return. 

In other Pixar news, a brand-new clip from the upcoming Toy Story 5 has been released. The snippet finds the cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) confronting her caretaker Bonnie’s new smart tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee).

“Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends with the Jordan twins across the street. But then you had to ruin it with all your stupid — you’re not even listening to me!” Jessie says as Lilypad begins scrolling through a social media feed on her screen.

“Oh no, I was listening. I’m always listening. See?” Lilypad says, before she reads out a transcription of Jessie’s rant, translates it into Spanish and even instantly turns it into a piece of rap music.

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production
‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production
A visitor dressed in costume as Dorian Arno, a character from ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity,’ poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week on Oct. 29, 2015, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Cameras have started rolling on the Assassin’s Creed live-action TV series.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchises has started filming in Rome, Italy.

The show’s original story will be set in Rome in 64 AD, with production taking place at Cinecittà Studios.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The show’s previously announced cast includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi.

Four new recurring cast members have joined the show’s ensemble: Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack and Louis McCartney.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

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