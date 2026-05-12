Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35

Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35

Jackson Olson plays the fans as the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium on August 16, 2023 in Brockton, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Savannah Bananas second baseman and social media personality Jackson Olson is trading the baseball field for the dance floor.

Olson has officially joined Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant, ABC announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The internet creator and baseball star is the latest celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, joining previously announced contestants Maura Higgins of The Traitors and Love Island and Ciara Miller of Summer House.

The full celebrity cast and professional dancer lineup will be announced Sept. 2 exclusively on Good Morning America.

Olson has gained a massive following online through his mix of baseball content, personal storytelling and behind-the-scenes moments from life with the Savannah Bananas, the viral exhibition baseball team known for its entertaining spin on the sport.

Along with sharing baseball insights and highlights from his career as a second baseman, Olson’s content often focuses on relationships, family, food and everyday life experiences.

The Savannah Bananas have become a social media sensation in recent years for their fast-paced and comedic style of baseball, often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, with Olson emerging as one of the team’s most recognizable personalities.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a milestone Season 34, which marked the show’s best finale performance in a decade, according to ABC.

The show will air live this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

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Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this teaser trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film, going about their daily tasks and using a bit of magic along the way.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family. The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches,” Bullock says through voice-over in the trailer.

“I’ve waited such a long time for this,” Kidman says, before she jumps off the home’s roof while holding an open umbrella.

“Yes, she has,” Bullock says, as she opens up an umbrella herself.

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

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Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Poster for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios)

We are getting our first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The trailer for the sequel to the 2006 hit just dropped, giving fans a peek at the reunited cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Emily Blunt as Emily.

The clip begins with a voice-over from Tucci, as we see Hathaway’s character entering the offices of Runway magazine.

Runway is not just a magazine, it’s a global icon, a winding road that brings us back together again,” he says.

We then see Andy walk into Miranda’s office, only for Miranda to not recognize her. “Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks Nigel. “Do you know her? Do I know her?”

The trailer cuts to clips of Miranda and Andy in a bunch of glamorous locations. It ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel bumping into Blunt’s character in the office.

“Am I having a hallucination?” she says, with Miranda once again surprised that someone knows Andy. “We were at Runway at the same time,” Emily says, before Miranda quips, “Really? Where was I?”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1.

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Michael J. Fox reassures fans after death scare: ‘I’m ok’
Michael J. Fox reassures fans after death scare: ‘I’m ok’
Michael J. Fox speaks during the Michael J. Fox and Nelle Fortenberry in Conversation with Donny Deutsch: Future Boy at 92NY, October 13, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox is quashing fears that he had died with humor and reassurance.

The Back to the Future actor took to social media on Wednesday to confirm he is alive and doing “OK” after a CNN package mistakenly posted online appeared to indicate that Fox had died.

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox wrote on Threads after a now-deleted CNN package titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” was shared online, according to media reports.

Fox went on to list a few theoretical ways one may react to seeing reports of their own death.

“Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf?”

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok,” he added.

The actor signed the post “Love, Mike.”

A CNN spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday that the package “was published in error.”

“We have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family,” the spokesperson added.

Fox has been open about his health issues since announcing his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998.

The actor spoke to People in 2020 about his decadeslong experience with the disease, saying, “Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance. Accepting that this thing has happened, and you accept it for what it is.”

He continued, “It doesn’t mean that you can’t endeavor to change. It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just put it in its proper place. Then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in, and then you can move on.”

Fox attended PaleyFest in Los Angeles this week, appearing at the Shrinking season 3 wrap celebration on Tuesday evening, according to an Instagram post that Fox reshared on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

The actor appeared in three episodes of the Apple TV+ series this past season, guest-starring as Parkinson’s patient Gerry.

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