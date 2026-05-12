Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year

Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year

ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Conan O’Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year. 

At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor in a press release. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

O’Brien made his Oscars hosting debut in 2025. He came back for the 98th Oscars this year, where he received positive reviews.

In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O’Brien for a third year is “really special.”

“He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Road to the Oscars 2026: All about Sunday’s broadcast
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The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the second time. At the 98th Oscars Creative Team press conference, the ceremony’s executive producer and showrunner, Raj Kapoor, said this year’s Oscars theme is humanity.

“Everything that you see in the show is inspired by human touch and creativity,” Kapoor said. “We’ve completely redesigned what the stage looks like. It’s very immersive. We hope all our nominees are celebrated in a very big way. We have beautiful photos and clips and nomination packages that a lot of time and thought and care has been put into.”

As for specific teases and surprises that will happen during the show, Kapoor confirmed a rumored reunion happening onstage.

“We are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special,” Kapoor said.

Executive producer Katy Mullan teased two other surprises.

“There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans. So we’re gonna have superstars, superheroes and there is also gonna be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out,” Mullan said.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

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Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
The ‘Power Ballad’ poster. (Lionsgate)

Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film’s writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Nick plays a “fading boy band star” named Danny, who meets Paul’s character, Rick, a “past-his-prime wedding singer,” during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the “recognition he believes he deserves” from it.

The movie is described as a “feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.

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