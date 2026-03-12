Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.

The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.

In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.

Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane in ‘Famous Last Words.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane’s final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously.”

Dane’s episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

‘Black Mirror’ renewed for season 8 at Netflix
Paul Giamatti in ‘Black Mirror’ season 7. (Nick Wall/Netflix)

Black Mirror has been renewed for season 8 at Netflix.

The long-running dystopian anthology series is returning for an eighth season, the streamer announced on Friday. Its creator, Charlie Brooker, is currently writing the new season and teased what fans can expect.

Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum.

As for the future of the show, Brooker said, “Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

Brooker said that putting a season of TV together is like creating an album. He was then asked what kind of tune season 8 will be.

“It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?'” Brooker said. “We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to see season 8 of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix or who will appear in the new episodes.

John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
A photo of John Stamos. (Brian Bowen Smith)

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show’s ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

