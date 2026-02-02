New Nancy Meyers movie coming to theaters Christmas Day 2027

New Nancy Meyers movie coming to theaters Christmas Day 2027

Nancy Meyers speaks during the ‘North by Northwest’ screening at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 20, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

A new Nancy Meyers movie is on the way.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release a brand-new film directed by Meyers in theaters on Christmas Day in 2027, ABC Audio has learned.

Meyers will write, direct and produce the currently untitled film, which is keeping its logline under wraps for the time being. Ilona Herzberg will also produce the movie, while Diana Pokorny will executive produce it.

A star-studded cast is currently in final negotiations to join the project, including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

Meyers took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming film.

“Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!” she captioned a post.

This film will reunite Meyers with Law, who previously collaborated on her celebrated 2006 rom-com, The Holiday.

Meyers’ last time helming a movie was the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro comedy The Intern, which was released 11 years ago in 2015.

‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ among Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2025
Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama is out with a list of his favorite movies of 2025, featuring a mix of blockbusters, independent flicks, foreign films and more.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music,” he shared on social media. “I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”

Making this year’s list are films that have awards buzz, including Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, the horror film Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value, along with the George Clooney flick Jay Kelly and the Aziz Ansari/Seth Rogen comedy Good Fortune.

Also mentioned are Train Dreams and The Secret Agent, South Korean film No Other Choice, the Iranian feature It Was Just An Accident and the documentary Orwell: 2+2+5.

Along with his favorite movies, Obama shares his favorite books and music of the year. You can check out his lists now via his Facebook.

In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ renewed for season 2, and more
The ladies of MomTok are coming back for more. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been renewed for a fourth season on Hulu. The third season debuted on Nov. 13 as the #1 show on Hulu’s Top 15 Today list. Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News …

Film fans, rejoice! Popular releases and award hopefuls One Battle After Another and Sinners are returning to select IMAX 70mm for one week only, starting Dec. 12. Check your local listings to find a showing at a theater near you …

The Scrubs reboot has released its first teaser. Original Scrubs actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the series, along with new faces to Sacred Heart including Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. The new series is set to premiere on Feb. 25 on ABC …

Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76
Roger Allers attends “The Inventor” U.S. Premiere at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on September 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Graves/WireImage for Blue Fox Entertainment)

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, has died at age 76.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger remembered Allers in a social media post on Sunday.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger shared in a statement posted to Instagram.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” Iger’s statement continued, finishing, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Beyond 1994’s The Lion King, Allers worked on several Disney classics, Tron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.

Allers’ Disney colleague Dave Bossert shared news of Allers’ death on Facebook along with a photo of him and Allers.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” wrote Bossert in part. “He began at Disney doing pre-production concepts for Tron. He then became a story artist on Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid and other films, eventually becoming head of story on Beauty and the Beast.”

“He was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside,” wrote Bossert, who added that even after The Lion King‘s monumental success, “it never went to his head.”

The Lion King, made in 1994, which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, is one of the most popular movies of all time, spawning $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

