Kelly Clarkson to end her talk show after this season in order to ‘prioritize my kids’

Kelly Clarkson on the set of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

A moment like this always had to end, and Kelly Clarkson is explaining why.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning star has announced that she’ll be ending The Kelly Clarkson Show after this season. She shared the news on Instagram and explained, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

In 2025, Kelly’s children, River and Remington Blackstock, lost their father, Kelly’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, to cancer at age 48. Blackstock’s photo was included in the “In Memoriam” segment of Sunday night’s Grammys, as Blackstock’s stepmother, Reba McEntire, performed.

“I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for,” Kelly’s message continued. She went on to thank “all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us” and “all the fans who have supported our show.”

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next,” she added.

In fact, you’ll be able to see Kelly on The Voice later this month as season 29, dubbed The Voice: Battle of the Champions, launches Feb. 23.

Kelly’s message concluded, “For for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’
Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe‘s classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn’t been released, the movie will be Polinger’s “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d’Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes‘ James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

Teyana Taylor says Oscar nomination is ‘beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible’
Teyana Taylor at the Disney Advertising Upfront (Disney/Jose Alvarado)

Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor has another chance to win a major award for her role in One Battle After Another. She’s been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actress.

“I fell asleep last night watching Pretty Woman, thinking about happy endings and how impossible they sometimes feel … and I woke up realizing I’ve been living in one that God has been preparing me for my own fairytale ending,” Teyana said in a statement, reacting to her first-ever Oscar nod.

“To be an Academy Award nominee is beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible. I am so deeply emotional, so humbled, and so grateful for every person who has walked this road with me & honored to be nominated alongside these amazing women in my category,” she continued. 

Teyana is up against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who are nominated for their work in Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons; and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

Teyana said the nod is a “gentle reminder that dreams really do survive,” as her “career has been filled with battles, doubts, and moments of deep uncertainty.”

“It has felt like one long fight for space, for respect, and for opportunity. … Today feels like a soft, beautiful ‘yes’ from the universe,” Teyana said. “And as I always say … the wait was not punishment, it was preparation for what was already written.”

She also thanked director “Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Thomas Anderson.”

“I am emotional. I am humbled,” Teyana said. “My heart is full. My life is forever changed, and I give all glory to God.”

One Battle After Another is up for best picture and best casting, among other categories.

The 2026 Oscars air March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer
Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer
Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ (Netflix)

Poppy and Alex have their passports ready in the new People We Meet on Vacation trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. It’s based on the popular book by Emily Henry, who serves as an executive producer on the movie.

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as the unlikely besties who spend their summers traveling together.

“Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” according to the film’s logline. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The trailer shows a montage of Poppy and Alex going on an initial vacation together. Before going to bed one night, Blyth’s Alex proposes an idea.

“How about every summer, wherever we are, we meet somewhere in the world for a trip?” he asks.

“Deal,” Bader’s Poppy says in response.

Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the film from a script by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck also star in the upcoming film.

People We Meet on Vacation flies on to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.