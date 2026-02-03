Timothée Chalamet spent ‘over six figures’ to perform Bob Dylan songs on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Timothée Chalamet spent ‘over six figures’ to perform Bob Dylan songs on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Timothée Chalamet attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he spent thousands of dollars to be able to perform Bob Dylan‘s songs on Saturday Night Live.

The Oscar-nominated actor starred as Dylan in the 2024 film A Complete Unknown.

During a Q&A on Sunday at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, as reported by Variety, Chalamet spoke about his time hosting and performing as the musical guest on the long-running comedy sketch series in January 2025.

“I spent over six figures out of my pocket to do the SNL performance,” Chalamet said. “Lorne Michaels said, ‘Hey, do you want to host SNL?’ I said, ‘Yeah, can I do the music?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘OK, do the music.’ But I refused to take no for an answer.”

Chalamet performed Dylan’s songs “Outlaw Blues, Three Angels” and “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” on the show.

The actor, who is nominated for best actor at the Oscars this year for Marty Supreme, spoke about how performing Dylan’s songs on SNL was part of “the new way of doing stuff” when it comes to film promotion.

“I’m trying to reach audiences, you know. I don’t want to be in the pretentious in-crowd. Marty Supreme in America had the least frequent moviegoing audience this year — people that weren’t going to see everything. That’s my favorite feedback on the movie,” Chalamet said. “So the most pretentious answer I could give you, which I actually honestly feel, is that it’s not marketing or promotion. That sounds like a gimmick, and this is not a gimmick. This is coming from my heart and my soul.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24’s Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $64 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $20 million
3. Marty Supreme — $15.59 million
4. The Housemaid –– $15.4 million
5. Anaconda — $14.55 million
6. David –– $12.7 million
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $11.2 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $7.6 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $5.3 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Mel Brooks in ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’ (HBO)

Learn about the life of a comedy legend with the new docuseries Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The two-part documentary, which was directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, arrives to HBO on Thursday. Apatow told ABC Audio that Brooks needed a bit of convincing before he agreed to become the subject of another retrospective.

“There had been other pieces made about him in the past, and I wanted to do something more personal. And he wasn’t sure how he felt about that,” Apatow said. “My main pitch was, ‘But Mel, you get to hang out with me,’ you know, like, ‘We get to talk and when else are we going to have a reason to talk for 10 hours?’ And he’s like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'” 

Bonfiglio said that Brooks’ style of comedy in movies like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein became a brand unto itself.

“The Mel Brooks brand is big, laugh-out-loud funny, going for the huge, huge laughs, no-holds-barred, kind of busted all open kind of humor. Not a lot of subtlety, but always so funny,” Bonfiglio said.

Apatow said that the daring nature of Brooks’ comedy is not something that could be replicated today.

“He certainly was as daring as you can be,” Apatow said. “What’s most impressive is that at a time when people weren’t making much work like that, he decided to plant his flag and make a movie that mocked racism in a way that was such a strong point of view that even today people are like, ‘Whoa, did you see that?’ I mean, it certainly doesn’t seem tamer as the years pass. And I think the lesson of it is still very, very important, unfortunately.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ashs reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office MojoAvatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy — $11,1 million
2.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿ — $7 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $5.7 million
4.﻿ The Housemaid﻿ — $4.2 million
5.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million
6.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿ — $3.5 million
7.﻿ Return to Silent Hill﻿ — $3.3 million
8. ﻿Hamnet — $2 million
9. ﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $2 million
10. Primate﻿ — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.