Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries Visionariesto make you go “Woah.”
Described as a “search for inspiration,” it stars Reeves and Gard Hollinger — his partner in ARCH, the motorcycle company they co-founded in 2011 — meeting creatives breaking new ground in science, fine art, fashion, architecture and more.
“In some cases, either Keanu or I had some awareness of who these people were or somebody we knew did. And then, in many cases, research brought us people we thought were interesting,” Hollinger says of selecting creators for the show.
“It was also part of the early investigation of, like, what would we be interested in?” Reeves adds. “So it was like tech, the arts, architecture, creativity. I mean, the thing was just creativity.”
“Hopefully people enjoy this show …and we get to continue to tell and introduce and spend time with more people,” Reeves says of additional seasons. Hollinger hopes the show “inspires some people to pursue their own creativity.”
But with his day job as a movie star, how does Reeves fit in his work with ARCH and now this new series? “I don’t know the ‘day job’ aspect of it,” he laughs. “I would say that this is part of the day job, too, and I’m really lucky to have this day job and I love it and I give it my all.”
And Reeves managed to add yet another line to his IMDB profile, making an uncredited appearance in the season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s Severance as the voice of the office building the characters work in.
“It came out of the blue from [Severance creator] Ben Stiller,” says Reeves. “I guess he just had this vision of me performing that voice-over. And I was really glad he invited me. It was fun.”
Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Oscars next year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
“The only reason I’m hosting The Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked in a statement, referring to this year’s best actor Oscar winner, whose acceptance speech was over five minutes long.
The announcement comes two weeks after the comedian and producer hosted his first Academy Awards, the 97th Oscars, on March 2, which brought in over 19 million total viewers, making it the no. 1 prime-time entertainment telecast for the 2024-2025 season.
Ahead of the Oscars this year, O’Brien had told Good Morning America he was excited to host Hollywood’s biggest night.
“I have an amazing team of writers. We have been going through tons of ideas, and I’m excited because I grew up watching the Oscars, and it is something [that’s] imprinted on my memory,” he said in February.
O’Brien will reunite with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are both returning for a third year, and producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who is also a writer for the awards show.
The 98th Oscars are scheduled to be broadcast live on March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC. The ceremony will also return to the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
The 97th Academy Awards is Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.
Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time. At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, O’Brien said he reached out to Billy Crystal after he found out he was to host the show this year.
O’Brien called Crystal “the all-time great and master of hosting the Oscars,” saying the actor “defined it” and “will always be the top, in my opinion.”
Additionally, O’Brien said former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, reached out to give him some advice.
“They could not be lovelier to me. They are supportive and helpful. So that’s nice. Because I came up in a different era of late night. Not everybody was chummy and friendly,” O’Brien said. “The new era of people are lovely to each other. It is something I don’t take for granted.”
As for what people can expect, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor says he loves the “element of surprise.”
“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.
That being said, fans can expect a musical performance tribute to Quincy Jones, who was the recipient of an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards this year.
“We planned and curated a beautiful moment that will uplift the room and celebrate his greatness. We are happy to say QueenLatifah is part of that performance. You need to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store. It is a beautiful moment and will make everybody feel good,” Kapoor said.
Additionally, the ceremony will feature a tribute to the iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in honor of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who also received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.
The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.