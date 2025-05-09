Radar screens at Newark airport went black again overnight

Radar screens at Newark airport went black again overnight
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Radar screens at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport went black again early Friday morning.

The outage happened at 3:55 a.m. and lasted about 90 seconds, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Air traffic controllers could be heard telling a FedEx plane that their screens went dark and then asking the aircraft to tell their company to put pressure on to get the problem fixed.

In another transmission, a controller told an arriving private jet that the airport just had a brief radar outage and to stay at or above 3,000 feet in case the controllers couldn’t get in touch during the aircraft’s descent.

The FAA called it a “telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C,” which is the facility that covers the airspace around Newark.

Last week, an outage at Newark caused ATC computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds and prevented controllers from talking to aircraft during that time, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. As a result, the FAA briefly halted all departures to the airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

The facility in Philadelphia which covers Newark was already short on air traffic controllers.

This increased shortage sparked massive delays and cancellations at Newark over the last two weeks.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced plans for a new, “state-of-the-art” air traffic control system to replace the “antiquated” system, saying it will improve safety and cut back on delays.

Changes include swapping out old telecommunications for “new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies”; “installing new modern hardware and software”; replacing 618 old radars; and building six new air traffic control centers and replacing towers, the Transportation Department said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he hopes to have the system built in the next three to four years.

Duffy didn’t ballpark a price tag, simply saying it will cost “billions.” Duffy said he will ask for the full amount up-front from Congress, which has previously signaled support over calls for the modernization of ATC systems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LA schools superintendent says closing of DOE would bring ‘catastrophic harm’
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — With mass layoffs taking place at the Department of Education, the superintendent for the nation’s second largest public school system says the closure of the department would bring “catastrophic harm” if there is any reduction to the federal funding that students in his district receive.

In a video statement, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the county receives hundreds of millions of dollars for low-income students and others.

“We receive an excess of $750 million earmarked for poor students, English language learners, students with disabilities, and connectivity investments so that students can be connected with their learning, breakfast and lunch programs,” Carvalho said.

The Department of Education initiated mass layoffs on Tuesday night, reducing its workforce by nearly 50%, sources told ABC News.

The “reduction in force” notices began to go out Tuesday at about 6 p.m. ET

Some 1,315 employees were affected by the RIFs, leaving 2,183 employed by the department, according to senior officials at the DOE.

“Any reduction at the federal level, specific to these investments will bring about catastrophic harm in Los Angeles and across the country,” Carvalho said.

A statement released Tuesday from the Department of Education said that the DOE will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

“This is primarily a streamlining effort for internal facing roles and not external facing roles,” a senior DOE official said of the layoffs.

3 dead after plane crashes into Nebraska river
(Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Three people have died, and their bodies have been recovered after a small plane crash in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that “a small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river” on Friday night.

“The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” authorities continued. “Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have now taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to avoid the area until further notice so that they may continue with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Once-in-a-generation storm turns deadly: Where to expect tornadoes, dangerous flooding
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A four-day, once-in-a-generation weather event turned deadly on day 1 on Wednesday — and the risk for destructive storms and tornadoes will continue on Thursday, and the threat of flooding will increase.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wednesday

The rare weather event began Wednesday with a tornado outbreak that led to at least 20 reported tornadoes from Arkansas to Indiana.

Matt Ziegler documented the moment a tornado ripped through his town of Lake City, Arkansas.

“I’ve always heard that they sound like a train on a track, but to be honest with you, it was eerily quiet,” he told ABC News. “If you weren’t looking, you wouldn’t know that there was a major tornado just a field over from us.”

At least four weather-related fatalities have been confirmed in Tennessee, according to state officials.

The governors of Tennessee and Kentucky have declared states of emergency.

“We are facing one of the most serious weather events we’ve had forecast,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned on social media. “Please stay alert, take all precautions, and be prepared.”

Thursday

On Thursday, the severe weather risk is a level 3 out of 5, bringing the chance for a few strong tornadoes from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Tennessee.

The flooding threat ramps up on Thursday as the system begins to stall and dump heavy rain over the same areas.

Overall, more than 38 million people are under a general flood watch until Sunday morning, spanning 11 states from Arkansas to Ohio including the cities of Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis; and Cleveland.

Public schools in Nashville, Tennessee, are closed on Thursday.

A particularly dangerous situation, or PDS, flood watch is in effect until Sunday morning for about 4 million people in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Cities in the PDS flood watch include Memphis; Little Rock; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Union City, Tennessee; Paducah, Kentucky; and Evansville, Indiana.

On Thursday, a rare high risk (level 4 of 4) warning for excessive rainfall is in effect in northeast Arkansas, northwest Tennessee, as well as Memphis, and western Kentucky.

Friday

Friday’s severe weather threat is a level 3 of 5 for nearly all of Arkansas, with strong tornadoes possible.

A moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place for Friday from just east of Dallas to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Springfield, Missouri, to St. Louis.

Saturday

Saturday’s severe weather threat is a level 3 of 5 for Arkansas, Louisiana, western Mississippi and eastern Texas, with strong tornadoes possible.

For flooding, a rare high risk threat is in effect on Saturday from Memphis to Jonesboro to Evansville.

Rain totals

The four-day event will dump 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the area from Jonesboro to Paducah.

Seven to 10 inches of rain is possible from Little Rock to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.

The system will finally move east Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the Southeast on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

