Person detained for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie abduction: Official

In an aerial view, law enforcement and news broadcasters are stationed outside of Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 10, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained an individual for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, Arizona, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

The development followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood.

However, there’s no indication that the person who was detained is the figure seen in the newly released video footage.

Earlier Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel released images and video of an “armed individual” in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

The images showed someone wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack and armed with a holstered handgun at the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home around the time investigators suspect she was abducted on Feb. 1.

“[L]aw enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel said in his post.

The Guthrie family was shown the images before their public release, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Savannah Guthrie posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

In a second Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie wrote, “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to authorities. A Monday ransom deadline by persons claiming to be Guthrie’s abductors passed as the search for her continues.

Patel said the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s office worked with “private sector partners” in recent days to recover the video footage, which Patel said had been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in the backend systems,” Patel said. “Working with four partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was briefed on the latest details in the case and was reviewing the video footage posted online by Patel.

“We’re just praying for the safety of Nancy Guthrie and that she will return home soon. And the president directed me to please encourage all Americans with any information to call the FBI, and we hope that this case will come to a positive resolution as soon as possible,” Leavitt said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Nick Reiner will be charged with the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, Los Angeles officials announced on Tuesday.

The charges of two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance of multiple murders, will be filed on Tuesday afternoon, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Asked if a murder weapon was recovered, Hochman confirmed a knife was used, but he added, “As to where and how the weapon was located, or will be located, that will actually be evidence we’ll present in court.”

Nick Reiner, 32, had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard, but was not at home when his parents’ bodies were discovered, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was found near the University of Southern California on Sunday night thanks to “good, solid police work” and was taken into custody, police said. He is in jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts — told reporters on Tuesday that the 32-year-old had not yet completed the standard medical clearance to appear in court.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, he worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party; Nick Reiner was seen acting strangely at the party, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally …, married in 1989 and share three children, Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20’ coming to ABC
Kelly Ripa in ‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20.’ (ABC)

Thank them for being a friend.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom all these four decades after its premiere.

Through new interviews with celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, George Clooney and more, the special tells the inside story of one of the most-celebrated TV shows in history.

This documentary special will take viewers through the entirety of The Golden Girls‘ history, from its inception, to its pilot episode all the way through the legacy it has left.

It will also discuss how The Golden Girls put women over 50 at the center of its narrative, famously casting Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and how the show tackled taboo and groundbreaking topics.

Series creator Susan Harris, its executive producer, Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes are also interviewed in the special. Rarely-seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Golden Girls, outtakes and camaraderie between the cast will also be included.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 streams Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.