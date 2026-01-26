‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ shows off Yoshi in new trailer, moves up release date

Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

Fans of Mario and Luigi will get to see their upcoming sequel film — and Yoshi — a little earlier than expected.

Illumination and Nintendo have moved up the release date of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated film will now release in theaters on April 1, instead of the previous date of April 3.

A brand-new trailer for the film also shows off the first look at one of the most-anticipated characters to join the animated film universe, Yoshi. The green dinosaur appears for the first time in the new trailer, which was released on Sunday.

The trailer finds Mario and Luigi riding motorcycles through a desert land. They arrive inside an ancient structure searching for “the problem,” only to find Yoshi instead.

“Hey, it’s alright,” Mario tells a scared Yoshi, who then appears to befriend the two brothers.

The trailer ends with Toad meeting Yoshi.

“Um, who is this?” Toad asks Mario and Luigi of Yoshi.

Yoshi uses his tongue to steal a candy apple out of Toad’s hand, before introducing himself.

“So, some dinosaur just shows up and he’s now part of the group? Cool,” Toad says.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

Additionally, Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’
Milly Alcock stars in ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.

The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.

“Finally,” Momoa says.

The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: J.J. Abrams movie release date, ‘God of War’ casting, and more
J.J. Abrams has a release date for his next movie. The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, will hit IMAX theaters Nov. 13, according to Warner Bros. Variety reports Warner Bros. also announced Sam Esmail’s new movie starring Julia Roberts, Panic Carefully, will debut in IMAX theaters on Feb. 26, 2027; Tim Miller and Keanu Reeves’ untitled sci-fi project will premiere on Aug. 13, 2027; and The Conjuring: First Communion is set to hit theaters Sept. 10, 2027 …

Another Glen Powell movie — a country music comedy from director Judd Apatow — has also secured a release date. Variety reports the as-yet-untitled Universal film will debut Feb. 5, 2027. In addition to starring in the film, Powell co-wrote the script with Apatow…

Deadline reports Teresa Palmer is joining the cast of Prime Video’s God of War series, based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. Ryan Hurst was previously tapped to play the lead character of Kratos …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brendan Fraser says ‘Rental Family’ is about eradicating loneliness
Brendan Fraser stars in ‘Rental Family.’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser stars as an actor struggling to find his purpose in Rental Family.

When he lands an unusual gig playing stand-in roles for real-life strangers, Fraser’s character, Phillip, finds himself forming genuine connections with his clients. It’s an original, feel-good movie of the like that studios aren’t putting out much of anymore, and Fraser told ABC Audio it is much needed.

“In the David and Goliath relationship of filmmaking, where the little guys normally get kicked to the side, I think we can stand up to the bigger, splashier films because people really are seeking an authentic connection, a story that moves them, a story that really does capture their attention,” Fraser said. “One that makes them think about it long after they’ve walked out of the theater.”

While Philip is not necessarily the greatest actor, the Oscar winner says there are other ways he can relate to his character. Fraser thinks many other people will be able to relate to his story, too.

“I think we’ve all felt like we’ve been on the outside looking in, and this is a film about wanting to belong. This is a film about eradicating loneliness, if that’s possible. This is about people who take a chance and say, ‘Hey, I need help, I’m going to go to this rental family agency, and I need a grandmother, I need a dad, something, anyone, to come and help me fill this void that I find myself in, living in a place as populous and busy as Tokyo is,'” Fraser said. “This is a film that is a love letter to loneliness, and it’s addressed to Tokyo, but it could be anywhere.”

Rental Family arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.