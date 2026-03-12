FINNEAS scoring season 2 of ﻿’Beef’

Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

FINNEAS is scoring the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.

The show, created by showrunner Lee Sung Jin, will return with a new storyline and cast on April 16.

“Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast,” FINNEAS says in a statement. “I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.”

The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and premiered in 2023. The soundtrack notably featured a number of ’90s and early 2000s rock songs, including a cover of the Incubus hit “Drive” recorded by Yeun.

The Beef season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he’s released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.

FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish’s albums.

Related Posts

Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’
‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

“It’s just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?” Robin explains of her year-end special. “What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?” 

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She’s also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays,” Robin shares. “You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year.” She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

‘Disclosure Day’: Watch teaser trailer for new Steven Spielberg film
Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film’s first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” the film’s official logline asks. “This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

“People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!” Domingo’s character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Tyra Banks says ‘I knew I went too far’ in trailer for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries
Promo art for new Netflix series, ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.’ (Netflix)

Tyra Banks is pulling back the curtain on America’s Next Top Model.

Netflix released a trailer on Monday for a new docuseries called Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which features exclusive interviews with Banks, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and more about the hit reality competition series.

The trailer features some of the show’s most controversial moments, including a photo shoot where models had to switch ethnicities. There’s also a clip where Banks says, “I knew I went too far.”

Another clip shows Manuel saying, “We were showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was.”

He adds, “I realized Tyra could do anything for the success of her show.”

More clips from the trailer include interviews with some of the former models: Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006) and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003). America’s Next Top Model ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018.

The docuseries, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, “features unprecedented access to former contestants, judges and producers.”

Furthermore, the docuseries will explore “the chaos in front and behind the camera.”

Each week, contestants on America’s Next Top Model would be judged on their appearance, participation in challenges and that week’s photo shoot. One contestant would be eliminated each week.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16. 

