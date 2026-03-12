FINNEAS scoring season 2 of ﻿’Beef’

FINNEAS is scoring the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.
The show, created by showrunner Lee Sung Jin, will return with a new storyline and cast on April 16.
“Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast,” FINNEAS says in a statement. “I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.”
The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and premiered in 2023. The soundtrack notably featured a number of ’90s and early 2000s rock songs, including a cover of the Incubus hit “Drive” recorded by Yeun.
The Beef season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.
FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he’s released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.
FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish’s albums.
