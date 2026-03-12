Road to the Oscars 2026: Records that could be broken

The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s nominees have cemented their place in Oscars history. Here’s a look at some of the historical achievements that could be made and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.

Sinners has the opportunity to break the record for the most Oscars won in a single night. The film is nominated for a record-number 16 awards at the ceremony. If it wins 12 of those trophies, it will surpass Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which all currently hold the record for most wins in a night with 11. If One Battle After Another wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it could also beat the same record.

If Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler wins in the best director category, he would become the first Black director to do so. He is the seventh Black director to be nominated in the category. Wunmi Mosaku is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Coogler’s film. She was born in Zaria, Nigeria, and is British-Nigerian. If she wins, she will become the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar in any category.

Sentimental Value could break the record for the most Oscars won by a non-English-language film. The movie is nominated for nine trophies. If it wins five of them, it would beat Fanny and Alexander, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Parasite and All Quiet On The Western Front, which all hold the current record with four wins. If its stars Renate Reinsve or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas win best actress or best supporting actress, they will become the first Norwegians to win for any acting performance. Similarly, if Stellan Skarsgård wins for his performance in the film, he will be the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting, as well as the first Nordic male actor to do so.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

2026 is shaping up to be a year filled with blockbusters and other big cinematic events. With sequels, animated family films and superhero movies looking to make an impact, here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated films of the upcoming year.

The summer starts off with the debut of Toy Story 5 on June 19. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang of toys return for the fifth film in the Pixar animated film franchise. This time around, the toys are facing what could be their biggest obstacle yet — a modern technology takeover. Greta Lee voices the new character, Lilypad, a smart tablet that is taking over playtime. Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton helms the film from a script he wrote.

Also making a splash this summer is Christopher Nolan‘s epic The Odyssey. Releasing on July 17, the film is Nolan’s first since his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in this movie adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson also star.

Swinging in to theaters on July 31 is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie brings Tom Holland back in his fourth stand-alone film as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker. It is the continuation of his story after the wildly successful 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which found all of Peter’s friends and family forgetting who he is. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned, while Sadie Sink joins the franchise in a mystery role.

Audiences will return to Panem with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 20. The backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, who mentored Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, will be told in this adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling prequel novel. Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to direct the film that stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning, and is set to have Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return as Katniss and Peeta.

Will the next Barbenheimer be Avengers: Dunesday? Two major films are set to release on Dec. 18 — Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The former finds brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo back at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they direct the next Avengers film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Dr. Doom. The latter stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the third part of Denis Villeneuve‘s space opera based on Frank Herbert‘s Dune Messiah.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Frankie Muniz in an episode of ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (David Bukach/Disney)

It’s a family reunion in the new teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

In the teaser, which arrived Monday from Hulu, Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm. We also see Bryan Cranston as Malcolm’s dad, Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm’s mom, Lois.

Like the original series, the teaser is filled with quirky and loud family moments that made the sitcom a beloved show for many.

According to a synopsis, the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which will be a limited four-episode series, will focus on Malcolm, who “after shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade” is “dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

Also returning to the revival are Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

New cast members include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm’s youngest sibling, Kelly, Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will premiere on April 10, 2026, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

